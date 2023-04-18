By Christopher Oji

Another set of Nigerians stranded in Tripoli Lybia have been deported to Nigeria.

The deportees were received by Director- General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Mustapha Habib Ahmed at Mutala Mohammed International Airport , Lagos.

According to Spokesman of NEMA Southwest Zone, Mr. Ibrahim Falinloye, said the flight brought a total numbers of assisted voluntary Returnees to 690 in five flights through Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja.

“The Returnees were brought in aboard Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800, with registration number: 5A-DMG which landed at about 3.45 pm Tuesday at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja.

“The profile of those brought back shows that 48 adult females including three medical cases, five female children, and one infant female were amongst the Returnees.

“Also, the profile further indicates that 49 adult males, three male children and one male infant completed the 107 number of today’s Returnees.

“The Director General who was represented by the Chief Relief and Rehabilitation Officer, Mr Aziz Afunku ,further elaborated that in February, 2023 a total of 105 stranded Nigerians were repatriated with additional 281 assisted back to the country in March, 2023.

“In April this year, a total of 259 has so far been assisted back into the country.The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) with supports of international partners have been assisting distressed Nigerians stranded in Libya back to the since 2017”.