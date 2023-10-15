From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

An unidentified middle-aged woman has allegedly poured an acid on her husband’s face after a squabble over a domestic matter in Eleme Local Government Area, Rivers State.

The incident occurred less than a after another woman reportedly bathed her husband with hot groundnut oil in Okehi, Etche LGA of the state, still over marital issues.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident that happened in the early hours of yesterday, was intercepted by the Nchia Security Council headed by Mr. Abel Oluka, and other teeming youths of Agbonchia community.

The woman, who is a native of Akwa Ibom State and the husband from Agbonchia community in Eleme (LGA) accused her husband of not giving her money from the community N15,000 that was shared between them and their children from the host community dividends.

It was alleged that the woman, who is a mother of two girls, poured acid on the face of her husband, took away his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card and in her plan to escape, she was caught.

According to reports, she was seen hiding inside her rooftop ceiling and wanted to escape from there.

The case has been handed over to the Eleme Police Station for further investigations and the man (victim) is going through some medical attention.

Meanwhile, the state Police Command has not officially reacted to the incident.