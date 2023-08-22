•Says, I fled B’Haram camp with my ‘husband’

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Another Chibok schoolgirl has regained freedom from Boko Haram captivity nine years after the mass abduction by the terror group at a boarding school in northeast Borno State.

Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai Joint Task Force Northeast, Maj. Gen. Gold Chibuisi, told journalists at a press briefing in Maiduguri, on Monday, that Mary Nkeki was rescued by the military troops during an operation.

“Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have yet to rescue another Chibok girl, Mary Nkeki, on August 14, 2023,” the commander disclosed.

He said Mary Nkeki, who was number 55 on the lists of 276 abducted Chibok schoolgirls, was rescued in Dikwa Local Government Area, central region of Borno.

The commander disclosed that Mary was forcefully married to one Adam while in Boko Haram enclave. He said the lady had undergone a medical examination at the army medical facility in Maiduguri. The TC said the rescue was a consolidation of the numerous successes and previously freed Chibok girls. He handed over the lady to officials of the Borno State government.

Mary, now 27, told journalists she and her ‘husband’ Adam, fled the insurgents enclave around Dikwa, to surrender to the military. She said she lost two children, products of her relationship with Adam in the insurgents’ camp.

“I fled Boko Haram camp with my husband, Adam, to surrender before the soldiers picked us,” she disclosed.

Nigerians and the world were alarmed on hearing the news of the abduction of 276 teenagers at a public boarding school in Borno on April 14, 2014. It was the first mass abduction in a school in the country. The incident attracted national and global outrage.