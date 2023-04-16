•Gunmen kill 22 in Zangon Kataf, govt confirms attack

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed yet another attack by gunmen in the Runji village of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

Although reports claimed that no fewer than 22 people were killed, the state government only said several people were killed in the Saturday attack.

The state’s Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, yesterday morning, said the military informed the government of the attack. He, however, said details of the exact casualties would be provided later in a subsequent briefing as security operatives were still at the scene of the attack.

“The preliminary report further informed the government that the attack also left some residents injured and an unspecified number of houses burnt down in the community. According to the report, troops had a fierce encounter with the attackers and are still in the general area.

“While waiting for a detailed report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who received the preliminary report in the early hours of Sunday, has condemned the killings as unacceptable and unjustifiable. The governor condoled the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“The Kaduna State Government will update the public on the incident as soon as detailed reports are received from the security agencies,” the commissioner said.

The President, Atyap Community Development Association, a community-based organisation in the area, Sam Timbuwak, said the initial killings occurred on Thursday, at the Atak’Njei community. He said the gunmen invaded the community from a nearby bush and began a shooting spree, killing eight people in the process.

Zangon Kataf, in Southern Kaduna, is one of the areas being terrorised by non-state actors. Thousands of people have been killed or kidnapped in Kaduna in recent years by various armed groups.

The killings have continued despite the efforts of security forces.