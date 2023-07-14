By Steve Agbota

Contrary to the news making rounds that the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) , National Executive Committee (NECOM) have been dissolved, The association’s highest decision making body, National Executive Council (NEC) has extended the tenure of the NECOM for another three months.

This decision according to the NEC was taken in its emergency meeting held in Abuja , FCT.

According to a statement issued by Mr. Val Iwuchukwu, SSA on Media to the ANLCA National President, NEC arrived at the decision to allow the Association Electoral Commission ( ASECO) to conduct a democratic credible NECOM election for the association.

Among the resolutions reached by the NEC, the ASECO agreed to conduct the much expected NECOM election this July with a venue to be communicated to members.

Also, the association accepted to cooperate with the peace and reconciliation committee set up by the Customs Consultative Council to resolve the lingering crises in the foremost freight forwarding association, among other decisions.

The statement reads: “The emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) was held in Amechi Hall, Rockview Royal Hotel , Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT .

“The ANLCA Supreme Constitution, 2020, NEC comprises of NECOM, BOT, some Chapter EXCOs, Chairmen and Secretaries of Standing Committees, SSAs and important stakeholders who may be invited for NEC.

Invited stakeholders includes Patrons, former Presidents, former BOT members etc. These invitation is at the discretion of the National President. Those non statutory delegates invited are mainly observers and may contribute to discussions, but do not have voting rights. NEC is the highest decision making body of ANLCA. The National President or in his absence the National Vice President is the Chairman of NEC.

“Wednesday’s NEC meeting was well attended. 14 out of the 17 Chapter Chairmen of ANLCA were in attendance and all chapters were represented. Council for Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), which is the statutory regulatory body of ANLCA and other freight forwarding associations was duly represented by their Registrar who was present from beginning to the end of the meeting. And she also made her remarks.

“Everything that borders on ANLCA – NECOM, Tenure, Peace Process, Constitution, ASECO, BOT, Election, Court Cases were duly discussed and decisions taken. On the tenure of the National Executive, NEC considered the letter from Association Electoral Committee (ASECO) demanding for at least 30 more days to enable it conduct a credible election. In line with that, Dr Uche Ohaegbuchulam, ANLCA Chairman, Calabar Port Chapter, supported by Alhaji Abdulrasheed, Chairman Kano Chapter moved the motion that the tenure of the present NECOM should be extended by another three months,” the letter reads.

The letter stated that there was no counter from NEC members present and consequently it was resolved that the tenure of the present NECOM will now expire on the October 16, 2023.

“Also, the letter from the Customs Consultative Council, signed by Alhaji Hakeem Olarenwaju intimating ANLCA of a Peace and Reconciliation Committee on ANLCA crisis he has constituted, which will sit at Conference Hall of Transcorp Hilton on July 19, 2023 to find lasting peace in ANLCA. NEC considered the letter and anonymously agreed to cooperate with the CGC’s Committee to assist the peace process.

“NEC also passed a vote of confidence on the Chairman and members of ASECO and urged them to go ahead and adjust their timetable and deliver credible election. The Chairman of ASECO, Nze Aloy Igwe gave assurance that the election will hold before July 31, 2023 in a venue to be announced soon.

“The NEC also deliberated on a letter circulating in Eastern Ports purportedly written from the office of the Secretary to the Federal Government giving powers to a private company to collect Landing Fee and Haulage charges on behalf of federal government was read. NEC noted that there us no law backing such collection and concluded that it is likely to be scam. National Secretariat decided to take it up and make complaint to the appropriate authority.

“Also deliberated upon was the Court case instituted against ANLCA by one Olumide Fakanlu and NEC noted that all the issues raised in the Suit have been previously decided by the Court and resolved to follow up with ANLCA lawyers to get the case thrown out.

“Every other important discussions and deliberations were duly recorded on video and saved for posterity. The meeting was very successful and it ended well with every participant extremely satisfied and totally happy. The NEC meeting concluded that irrespective of the challenges, ANLCA is ready to march to greatness and achieve it’s professionally driven association manned by competent, respected and trusted leaders,” the letter reads.