By Steve Agbota, Lagos

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has inaugurated Alloy Chukwuemeka Igwe as the new Association Electoral Committee (ASECO) chairman following the demise of the former chairman a few weeks ago.

The inauguration ceremony was presided by the National Executive Committee Members (NECOM) led by the acting President of the association Dr. Kayode Farinto also appointed Mr Sanusi Adebayo Suleiman from Seme Border Chapter to make the total number of the ASECO eight.

Speaking during the swearing-in, Farinto advised the new chairman to leave the above board.

“Don’t collect bribes in your new assignment. You may be blackmailed but you should remain steadfast,” he advised.

He hinted that the appointment of the new electoral body was made and ratified at a combined meeting of the association’s NECOM and BOT, last week Saturday, saying there shouldn’t be a vacuum and that was the reason this appointment had to be made.

Commending the former ASECO chairman, Farinto said the association was equally confident in the ability of the new chairman who has an impeccable pedigree in the association.

He said there was a new dawn in ANLCA as never again will unlicensed members be allowed to lord it over the licensed members, adding that If the election is successful, it will herald a rebirth of the association and its lost glory will return.

He also charged the new chairman and the electoral committee to sanitise the electoral process in the association for the betterment of the group.

He also urged ANLCA members to remain united and resolute in the current efforts to rebuild the association.

On his part, the National Secretary of ANLCA, Alhaji Babatunde Mukaila advised the new ASECO to do the right thing and deliver a credible election.

He informed that the Board has mandated his office to work with ASECO and report to the board. In his acceptance speech, the new Chairman promised to deliver on his mandate and expressed gratitude to the association for his appointment.

He however said the old timetable of the NECOM election will have to be amended to reflect the new realities on the ground.

The timetable for the NECOM election drawn by the ASECO before Aloy Anokwuru died shows that the election is supposed to hold May 25.