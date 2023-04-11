By Steve Agbota, Lagos

The report obtained by the Nigeria Police Force, State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, Lagos from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has revealed that four members of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) are not registered as Board of Trustees (BOT) of the association.

Initially, the police were mandated to obtain the report by the ANLCA faction of Chief Ernest Elochukwu and others to ascertain the true and active members of BOT from the CAC.

According to the 36 pages report dated March 13, 2023, from the CAC with reference No RGO/SU/VOL.1/2023/0289 addressed to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba, Lagos, cited by our correspondent.

The letter titled, “Re: Confirmation of certificates of incorporation and status report” reads in part: “We refer to your letter with reference number AB 3383/LSX/DO/VOL.3/57 for confirmation of certificates and status report in respect of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents.

“Kindly be informed both Certificates dated January 16, 2020, and September 7, 2022, were issued by the Commission. However, they were subsequently cancelled on grounds that the appointment of Trustees was subjudice.

“The Certificate dated January 16, 2020, was cancelled on March 3, 2020, on the findings that the advertisement for change of trustees was made during the subsistence of a pending suit making the filing for changes unlawful and of no effect.

“Also, on September 27, 2022, the Certificate dated September 7, 2022, was cancelled and the status quo reverted in view of suits FHC/L/CS/599/2020 and FHC/CS/79/2021 which were still pending at the time of the changes.

“Consequent on the above status quo on the Trustees has been reversed to charges filed in 2014 and contained in Certificate issued on January 13, 2020. You may further wish to note that the 2014 application was initially not concluded on procedural queries requiring the return of the original certificate of the association and submission of identification of trustees.

“Find attached status extract, certified true copies of Certificate of incorporation, extract of minutes and documents in respect of the changes filed with the Commission in 2014 reflecting the current status of the association on the Commission’s record,” the letter reads.

The letter was signed by Maimunat Hamu Modi on behalf of the Registrar General of CAC and was copied by ANLCA and Finestone Chambers.

On the real and active members of the ANLCA BOT members with current status with CAC, the first on the list is Sir Henry Njoku, followed by ( late) Alhaji Aare Sanni Shittu, Chief Sunday Odedeyi, Chief Peter Oge Obi, Prince Taiye Oyeniyi, Okenze Sylvester Obinna, Chief Lawrence Asuquo, Sir Enoch Iwueze and Alhaji Aliyu Isa.

Also, the document shows past registered members of the ANLCA board who were removed to include Otunba Oyewole Fashewe, Ofoegbu U Ofoegbu, Dr AB Mamman, Sam Bamisaye, Innocent Okoye, Ezeani Mbadugha and James Idornigie. They were removed and replaced by Chief Henry Njoku, according to the CAC report.

However, there was nowhere in the 36 pages report that Sir Ernest Elochukwu, Alhaji Taiwo Mustapha, Chief Dennis Okafor and Alhaji Dayo Azeez were either listed or mentioned as BOT members of ANLCA nor did their pictures appear anywhere in the document.

Reacting to the CAC report and the latest media reports credited to Chief Ernest Elochukwu and others, the Acting National President of ANLCA, Dr Farinto Collins said: “I am pained to see Elder statesmen behaving the way some of our so-called leaders are doing. First and foremost let me state clearly that NECOM believes in the leadership of the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN). Hence we allowed many of the things done under the peace agreement even when we know they are not in line with our constitution, but for the entire Association, we did give and take.

“Sir Elochukwu met the Nigeria Police to write to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) on the true status of the Association’s BOT and a copy of the reply has been sent to us and he and Alhaji Mustapha are not even amongst the members of our board recognised under the law.

“I have decided to release the report to the public for all stakeholders to know the aggressors and that we have been magnanimous to have accepted the issues the way it has been midwifed by the Chairman of the Governing Board of the CRFFN (by using political Solution).

“Secondly, Alhaji Taiwo Mustapha does not have any power to counter the decision of the National Executive Council (NEC) to extend the NECOM election by 90 days for the Association Electoral Commission ( ASECO) to be able to conduct the NECOM election. He needs to know that the day-to-day running of the association lies on the NECOM and not the board, it is expressly stated in our constitution.

“Finally, I urge the ASECO to go ahead with the preparation for the conduct of the NECOM election. I also state unequivocally that we have our belief in the capabilities of Alhaji Abubakar Sanni led Governing Council of CRFFN in piloting the affairs of freight forwarders in line with the CRFFN Act as enshrine,” Farinto said.

Meanwhile, with the latest development, it is certain that if the gladiators will not agree with the political solution as mediated by the CRFFN, the recognised BOT can as well reassume office to restore lasting peace and if anyone continues on the warpath, then the law should take its full weight on culprits.