The Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Bishop Henry Ndukuba, has urged Nigerians to support the Federal Government’s reforms to rebuild the economy.

Ndukuba made the call in Abuja, yesterday, at the beginning of his pastoral visit to archdeaconries.

The cleric, however, said that government should consider the sufferings of citizens ,occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy and introduce programmes to cushion the effects.

“We thank God for what He is beginning to do in the new administration of President Bola Tinubu; we are trusting God that as Tinubu takes difficult decisions, we will be able to work with one another and this government for the good of our citizens and nation. We are pleading with the government to consider the sufferings and pains that the people are going through and make some efforts to alleviate the problems and challenges that are before the common man. We know the difficulties in transportation, feeding and others; we are praying that God will intervene in our nation, grant us open heaven and let there be rain to let our lives and our nation bear fruits.”

The primate prayed God to go ahead of Nigeria and heal the land.

He said that the pastoral visit was to encourage and strengthen the faith of believers and to pray that God should empower all those who stand strong in faith and bear witness to the challenging times.

”Though we have challenges as individuals, families and even as a nation, we pray as we turn to God, He may remember us and encounter us afresh like in the case of Jacob. W make ourselves ready for what God is asking us, and we must deal with sin, wickedness and corruption hindering us as individuals and as families and as a nation,” he said.

Ndukuba urged citizens to rededicate themselves to God ,saying He would remember His people, visit them again and bless the nation.