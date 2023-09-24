From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Bishops of the Anglican Communion from Abia State have made a u-turn by congratulating Governor Alex Otti on his election and pledging their full support for his administration.

They equally sought ways of strengthening relationship with Otti’s government.

The Aba Diocese of the Anglican Church, Nigeria, had caused a stir when in a communique issued after the 3rd session of its 17th synod in Aba penultimate week, frowned at what it described as Otti’s sack of civil servants in the state.

The communique further stated that the layoff of the civil servants has worsened hardship in the society and fueled unemployment and social vices in the state.

Government in a swift response did not only said the communique was churned out in bad faith, but also denied sacking civil servants.

Government said the truth of the matter was that one of the priests who signed the communique had not quite long ago approached Otti with two requests which the governor saw as too personal, would not solve the interest of the state and rejected them.

However, the bishops led by the Archbishop of the Aba Ecclesiastical province, Most Rev Isaac Nwobia, came in their numbers to Umuehim Nvosi, Isialangwa South LGA, country home of Otti, to visit the governor.

Speaking with newsmen at the end of their close door meeting with the Governor, Archbishop Nwobia said they came to congratulate the Governor on his electoral victory and inauguration.

He added that they held fruitful discussions on how best to govern the state as well prayed for Otti’s successful tenure of office.

“We have prayed with him and exchanged ideas on how to govern the state, all is well,” Nwaobia said.

Nwaobia was of the view that with their visit, the relationship between the church and the administration of Governor Alex Otti had been strengthened the more and pledged the Church’s full support to the present administration in the state.