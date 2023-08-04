From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

There is a growing anger among a majority of the chieftains of the New Nigeria People Party in Kano State following a call on the presidential candidate of the party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to resign from the party or be suspended for anti- party activities.

A former Chairman of the NNPP in the state and head of the state Radio Station, Hisham Habib, rebuked the signatories of the statement calling for his resignation of the leader of the party, saying they were nothing but attention seekers “which should not be attended to by the media”.

Hisham while speaking to Saturday Sun explained that the leader of the purported NNPP Chairmen Forum, Sunday Oginni at the moment had disciplinary issues with the party, adding that it was doubtful if he was still a member of the NNPP, having been severally linked to the Labour Party of late.

He added that the members of the NNPP in the state were in contact with the Central Working Committee of the party, adding the Central Working Committee had affirmed that the Purported Forum was unknown to them, did not exist and had no instruction whatsoever to issue the toxic statement against the presidential candidate of the party.

The NNPP has been dealing with early instances of internal party crisis of late .It could be recalled that a

group which went by the name, “Forum of State Chairmen of the New Nigeria Peoples Party” had asked the presidential candidate and leader of the party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to renounce his membership of the party or face immediate suspension for engaging in anti- party activities.

The statement signed by the leader of the purported Forum, Sunday Oginni, had asked the former Governor of Kano State to explain, “His unhealthy relationship with the All Progressives Congress during and after the general elections,” while alleging that Kwankwaso was only using the platform of the New Nigeria People Party to negotiate and promote personal political interests.

The Forum accused Kwankwaso of being the mastermind of the internal crisis rocking the party across the states of the country while adding that acting in corroboration with his group, they went ahead to amend the constitution of the party for the sole purpose of aiding their plot to hijack the party.

The Forum also held that the recent unconstitutional and purported dissolution of the state executives of the party in Ekiti, Enugu, Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, River and Zamfara from state to local government to ward level was unacceptable”