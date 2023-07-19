From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Adanna Nnamani, Abuja, Noah Ebije, Kaduna, Chukwuma Umeorah

Agony, anger and condemnation has greeted the increase in pump price of petrol which saw it jumping to over N600 a litre.

In their separate reactions, Labour Party (LP), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) and others condemned it in unequivocal term.

In May, a day after President Bola Tinubu was sworn into office, NNPCL increased the fuel price from N195 per litre to N488 per litre in reaction to the president’s announcement on removal of subsidy.

On June 1, Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari, in response to the rising prices of PMS, claimed competition among major players in the oil sector would force down the price of petrol as against the upward trends that have caused panic in the country.

Rafsanjani, noted that in similar vain, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on July 1, while trying to allay fears of citizens, denied alleged plan by the association to increase the pump price to N700 per litre nationwide.

But yesterday, Kyari attributed the recent price hike to increase in crude oil prices in the international market, with Brent crude benchmark price surpassing $80 per barrel; as well as the increase in the Dollar to Naira exchange.

Regardless of the explanation, NLC rejected the increase to N617, insisting that the development was unaccepted to Nigerians.

Spokesperson of the NLC, Benson Upah in a phone conversation, advised the government to retrace its steps on the development.

“This increment is unacceptable to us at the Congress because it poses a significant threat to the socio-economic well-being of the citizenry …..their businesses, incomes, livelihood, everything!

“We had said earlier that no reasonable government acting reasonably, leaves its national currency entirely to the storms of the Market as this could lead to unintended consequences.

“The new pump price is suggestive of the fact that the pump price could rise to N1,000 or more per a litre any time soon. It makes planning difficult and life uncertain!

“We are yet to be convinced how this is helpful to the people or the economy or how it renews the hope of the people.

“We advise the government to retrace its steps from this journey. The people are not happy. Their calmness should not be taken for granted. Finally, if Baby Steps inflict this level of pain, we wonder what Adult Steps would.”

•LP kicks

As far as the LP is concerned, Nigerians do not deserve what they are getting from government.

The party, in a statement by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said the latest adjustment was just the beginning of hard times Nigerians would be facing under the All Progressives Congress-led administration (APC). LP recalled that it had earlier warned that the bourgeoisie government in place could only enrich the upper class and inflict penury on the proletariat.

“You offer a paltry N8,000 to a family of five and extract all they have laboured for through obnoxious policies. The Labour Party condemns the attitude of the government to its people. This is even coming at a time when the Nigeria currency has continued to devalue under the watch of this government.

“We are, however, optimistic that Nigeria will overcome the Taskmaster of our time. We will soon witness the Promised Land” the statement said.

•NUJ calls for immediate reversal

NUJ, in a statement by the National Secretary, Shuaibu Usman Leman, lamented that the new price has triggered a surge particularly in the prices of food items and transportation across the nation adding to the untold hardship for the citizens including its members.

“This development has already triggered astronomical increases in transportation costs, with prices of food items soaring almost beyond the reach of many citizens, even as users of generators to power their homes are already groaning uncontrollably under the present situation.

“While we applaud the decision to remove the costly subsidies on fuel, however, we had cautioned against a hasty implementation of the policy without putting mitigating measures in place to cushion the excruciating effects.

“We are saddened by the fact that today most people can hardly commute to work or other places of business without too much stress because the embarrassing sudden surge in petrol prices has made it so.’’

The Union called on NNPCL and the authorities concerned for an immediate reversal of the newly announced prices pending the implementation of a proper framework to cushion the effect on the public.

“We believe that this sudden decision is an over kill and urge that the situation should be reversed immediately while adequate measures are considered and put in place to lessen the effects on ordinary Nigerians.”

•Nigerians remain ultimate burden bearer of FG failures –CISLAC

Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa-Rafsanjani, in a statement, regretted that citizens have been taken for a joy ride and lied to at every step of the way by various beneficiaries and stakeholders in the value chain.

“The government must show real concern and take urgent actions to cushion the effect of its decision which is perpetuating poverty and inequality. This is widening the country’s already-existing income inequality with low-income citizens and vulnerable segments of society facing greater financial strain to meet their basic food needs.

“The government is clearly insensitive to the plight of the growing number of Nigerians slipping into poverty daily as a result of its harsh policy directions. It has so far demonstrated a lack of interest in people-centred programs that could help reduce poverty, economic inequality and economic suffering. At the same time this government is inconsistent in the application of its “austerity measures” as it is pursuing outrageous, unsustainable, unjustifiable and reckless spendings at the expense of the welfare of its citizenry.

“Nigerians do not know the economic blueprint of this government and this is the repercussion of the absence of political accountability under President Bola Tinubu right from his campaigns when he refused to participate in the political debates to enable the citizens to track his commitments towards socioeconomic and political reforms that can reduce corruption, poverty, unemployment and improved well-being of Nigerians.

“The government should not take for granted, the patience of poor Nigerians who reluctantly bear the dire consequences of the over 300 per cent fuel price increase due to the subsidy removal, as part of the sacrifice awaiting when government would have settled to come up with ameliorative measures for the citizens.”

•CLO calls for action

While frowning at the increase of the price of fuel from N540 to N617 per litre, Executive Director of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) Ibuchukwu Ezike, charged citizens to rise up in defence of their rights, noting that the sharp increase was unwise going by the harsh economic conditions biting citizens.

•Tinubu has lost control -Garba, PR expert

Kaduna-based Public Relations expert and public commentator on national issues, Malam Muhammad Garba, said President Tinubu has lost control of good governance he promised Nigerians right from day one.

“It appears that increment in fuel is defiing his government, the government he claims he is in control of.

“It is clear because when he removed the subsidy, be did tell Nigerians what the price was going to be. But two days later he gave us price that was harsh to the economic reality. It means that he has lost control.

“Currently there is rumour that there will be increase in electric tariff. And unfortunately the president is not saying anything. It means that he has lost control. And many Nigerians are not finding the situation funny at all.”