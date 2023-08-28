By Chukwuma Umeorah

AN Global Consulting has pledged to promote startups, small and medium-scale enterprises in Nigeria by offering effective business solutions, strategies and partnership that will facilitate the expansion of these businesses into international markets.

The Chief Executive Officer and founder of AN Global Consulting, Avinash Nichkawde, at a media parley in Lagos on Saturday to flag-off its operations in Nigeria revealed the company’s ambitious plans to providing integrated out-of-the-box customized solution for business to improve scalability and growth.

While admitting that small businesses in Nigeria were faced with a barrage of challenges such as, constraints from regulatory and foreign exchange limitations, Nichkawde, assured that with the talent and experience brought to bear by the company’s global team of professionals, small businesses would be availed the opportunity not just to grow and improve the Nigerian economy, but also to make bold statements in international markets through effective partnership.

“We understand the challenges faced by local businesses in Nigeria. Our team is dedicated to understanding the local business landscape and contributing valuable insights to foster their growth,” he affirmed.

Having already established a successful presence in 9 countries including Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Mexico among others, the company showcased its ability to elevate brands on a global scale.

He highlighted that, “AN Global Consulting aims to unlock the potential of Nigerian businesses by offering seven distinct value propositions encompassing various areas such as business brokerage, franchise development, international business consulting, technology integration, educational support, business migration services, and facilitation of trade and investment.”

The CEO, AN Global, Africa, Nwali Tochukwu explained that their services was not targeted at ‘giant’ companies but tailored to cater to startups and small to medium-scale enterprises with untapped potential. We also aim bring companies and partnership from the various countries where it currently operates into Nigeria to bolster collaboration with local businesses.

“Taking small Nigerian businesses outside the shores of the country is just one of the numerous objectives. We would bring successful businesses from the USA and other countries down here. The Nigerian economy and businesses stand to gain a lot given this collaborative drive and successes we have recorded in other places.”

He added that their entry into Nigeria’s business landscape ushers in a new era of possibilities. With a rich tapestry of services, a global team of experts, and a commitment to the local entrepreneurial spirit, the company is set to redefine the trajectory of small Nigerian businesses.