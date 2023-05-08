Lists Tech devt as top priority

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The 13th President of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Dr James Neminebor, has promised to enrich participation by giving women more voice in the council.

He also assured that he would keep the dreams of ANAN founding fathers alive by ensuring that the council remained focused on its set objectives.

Neminebor who made history by becoming the first Ijaw man to lead ANAN spoke at the weekend shortly after his investiture ceremony at the State Banquet Hall.

According to him having worked closely with Prof. Benjamin Chuka Osisioma, and other past Presidents, he has learnt the virtues of patience, diligence, forthrightness and humility which he vowed to apply in building on the legacies laid down while also introducing innovation that would accelerate the development of the accounting profession.

He noted that ANAN has been succeeding in its mission because of the collective vision the council has laid down and which is followed strictly.

Neminebor hinted that establishing ANAN Club in Universities and Polytechnics is a priority as well as provision of digital capacity and technology transformation, and infrastructure development of the council.

He also promised to strengthen existing ANAN branches while establishing more in the Diaspora to help in building International Affiliations.

“In my years, the first thing I want to do is to get the visibility of ANAN into all the universities and polytechnics in Nigeria so that there won’t be a student who will say I don’t know about ANAN.

“ANAN will assist the club, grow the club and we will make ANAN very visible in all Nigerian universities and polytechnics. For a start, we intend to take one university and one polytechnic one from each zone. We will experiment with it for one year and in my second year, if we see the success of it, we will add more.

“We also intend to add more voices of women in our council. I have only two women in the council and I feel bad. We intend to bring more of them so that the women too can have a voice.

“We intend to digitalise every aspect of ANAN from administration to the way we do our things. After the second council, we will have a complete E-meeting. We will have a paperless meeting. Everybody will enter the meeting with IPADS. Many of the accountancy professors that we have in this country belong to ANAN. I know we have up to 95 per cent of ANAN professors in this country.”