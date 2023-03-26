By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A group of five suspected phone snatchers met a violent end in Awka, the capital city of Anambra State, on Saturday. The suspects were reportedly caught in the act of trying to rob passers-by of their phones when angry youths apprehended them and set them on fire.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows one of the suspects lying motionless on the road while his alleged accomplices burn nearby. The crowd can be seen throwing weapons and insults at the suspects, with some even playing pranks on the genitals of one of the suspects before setting him on fire.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS SCENES OF EXTREME VIOLENCE AND DEATH. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

The incident took place on Old People’s Club Road in Okpuno village, which has been known for its high rate of robbery incidents, particularly phone snatching, during early, lonely, and late hours of the day. Other areas such as the Woman Lecturer Axis and parts of Nodu village have also been notorious for similar crimes.

Efforts to get a statement from the Anambra State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, were unsuccessful as his phone number did not connect, and he did not respond to messages.