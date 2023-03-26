By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor Prof Chukwuma Soludo has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Commission (EEDC) to address the challenges of inconsistent power supply in the state.

During the signing at the State Government House in Awka, the Governor expressed his commitment to making Anambra a prosperous and livable homeland, saying that regular power supply is critical to achieving this goal. He also revealed that he plans to spend the rest of his life in Anambra building the state so that his children can come home and live there.

In his words, “The Anambra of our dreams will not happen by wishful thinking, but each of us must contribute our fair share. Of course, it’s business, and I see the problems and challenges listed here by the EEDC, such as asset vandalism, the legal framework, and so on. You can’t continue if you make an investment and people consume power but don’t pay; if you can’t recover and recoup, you can’t continue.”

The Governor emphasised the importance of the partnership with EEDC, which he sees as a strategic investment that can help the state achieve its vision. He called on Anambra’s billionaires and millionaires to invest in the state, saying that acquiring wealth and net worth alone is insufficient.

According to him, “The question is, how much of your wealth and assets are domiciled in the state for Anambra to be the number one choice for living, working, investing, relaxing, and enjoying?”

Governor Soludo also highlighted the state’s efforts to transform the industrial sector, saying that sustainable industrialisation cannot be achieved without regular power supply. He disclosed that the state has acquired land for industrial cities and is nearing the completion of a 4000-hectare industrial city and an export emporium.

The Governor called on all parties involved to work quickly to complete the project and create a legal framework to address issues of asset theft and vandalism within the next four weeks.

The Governor assured the people of Anambra that the signing of the MOU with EEDC is a matter of life and death, adding that he is convinced that it is the right path to take. He also said that he expects to see positive changes in power supply within three months of signing the MOU.