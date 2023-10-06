From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has presented cheques worth N1.524 billion to mission schools in the state as government support to improve quality of education and infrastructure in their schools.

Soludo who presented the cheques to owners/operators of Anambra Mission Schools during a meeting held at Government Lodge, Amawbia expressed happiness over the operations of mission schools in the state.

Acooriding to the breakdown, a total of 762 Anambra Mission Schools received N2,000,000 each from the state government.

Eight schools returned to Salvation Army Schools received a total sum of N16,000,000.

Also 275 schools returned to Anambra Anglican Mission Public Schools received a total sum of N550,000,000, while 459 schools returned to Anambra Catholic Mission Public Schools received a total sum of N918,000,000.

Twenty schools initially owned by Anambra Pentecostal Schools received a total sum of N40,000,000.

Speaking at the event, governor Soludo said that the education sector is one of the sectors his administration has large agenda.

He applauded owners of mission schools for their active participation in the health sector, of which most hospitals belong and decried the state of public sector components in the areas of education and health.

Soludo noted that both sectors are fundamentally slacking backwards and that part of his agenda is to restore them, which is part of the primary duty of government anywhere in the world.

The governor recalled that when he assumed office, no general hospitals had doctors but story is no more the same today as he has employed more doctors and advertise for other medical and health workers in the state.

He however, assured that all general hospitals will be equipped with solar power so that Anambrans can have access to a qualitative healthcare system and educational system, especially the poorest of the poor.

The Governor disclosed that hundreds of quack hospitals are in operation and reiterated his commitment to clean up the sector and make it work.

“In the area of education, this is why we are here and what we are trying to achieve on education is also the same we want to achieve in the public health sector,” Soludo said.

He expressed displeasure that the society is creating two sets of citizens; the children of the poor abandoned in public schools and the children of the rich/average who can afford mission or private schools.

He maintained that his vision is to develop human capital in the state that will be productive at home and exportable abroad as well as to refurbish and recreate schools that will be smart, digital inclined. He also disclosed his plans to commence Leadership Science and Technology Schools.

“We shall be encouraging Anambrans to adopt schools in their communities but even if you can’t, you can at least buy a pencil for a child. You will be amazed at what difference you can make. Club of Patrons will be formed in these public schools. We want communities to take ownership of these schools,” he said.

Soludo appreciated operators of Mission schools for their efforts over the years and what they will continue to do, describing them as almost being a substitute for the government.

The Chairman of PFN, Anambra State Chapter, Bishop Moses Ezedebego on behalf of all Anambra Mission Schools said that the Governor has demonstrated leadership, showing that all religious denominations can work together as a family.

Bishop Ezedebego stressed that the Governor has wiped the tears of uncountable millions of poor ndi Anambra and his deeds today will remain indelible in the annals of the State history

The Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim joined the Governor at the event.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Chief of Staff, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Bishop Awka Diocese and Archbishop of the Niger Province, Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim, the Catholic Bishop of Awka, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, Catholic Bishop of Nnewi, Most Jonas-Benson Okoye, Bishops among others attended the meeting which featured a debrief by the Commissioner for Health on the health sector.