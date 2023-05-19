From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command said on Friday that security operatives have rescued two persons abducted by gunmen in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state during an attack on the US Consulate staff convoy.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state DSP Tochukwu Ikenga said in a statement that the joint security forces rescued the victims in the early hours of today.

The statement reads: “In the early hours of today, 19/5/2023, the joint security forces rescued unhurt the two remaining victims abducted during the attack on a US convoy attack along Atani/Osamala Road in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.”

The PPRO said that operations were still ongoing and that further details would be communicated to the public soon.