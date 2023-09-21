Lauds Air Peace chairman Onyema for peace advocacy

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

An Anambra State-based radio newscaster and programme manager, Justice Development And Peace Caritas (JDPC) Awka, Mr Nelson Nwaenyi (Nelson Whyte), has said that the national honours is not enough to celebrate peace advocates in Nigeria.

Nwaenyi stated this during his 42 hours marathon peace news to mark this year’s International Day of Peace Celebration in Awka said the celebration called for action that recognizes our individual and collective responsibility to foster peace.

The JDPC program manager who hails from Ihiala local government area of Anambra state said that fostering peace contributes to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) in order to create a culture of peace.

“As part of my commitment and action for peace in the world, I Nelson Nwaenyi with the support of Justice Development And Peace Caritas, (JDPC) Awka, embarked on a 42 hours marathon peace news starting today in order to mark this day.

“Also as part of the news content during the news marathon, we shall beam our searchlights on different news concerning peace in southeast Nigeria, Africa and the world. It is an opportunity to let the world know the importance of peace to the development of every sector of the economy. No country has ever developed without first seeking for different ways of creating a peaceful environment.

“Justice Development and Peace Caritas, Awka has at different occasions championed the path of peace through organizing different peace building workshops and trainings meant to equip both young and old, men and women, boys and girls on the strategies and moral application of peaceful initiatives in our various communities.

“I also want to state with emphasis that on a day like this peace advocates like Chief Allen Onyema chairman of Air Peace and others who have invested their hard earned resources to the restoration and maintenance of peace should also be celebrated every year and co-opted into the national fabrics of various peace initiatives in the country.

“This is to stress that the national honours given to them is no longer enough, especially at this time that the country needs peace in order to stabilize its economy and security of lives and property.

“I call on all peace loving individuals and organizations all over the world to join us on this 42 hours marathon peace news to spread the gospel of peace all over the world. You can use the hash tag, #42HoursPeaceNews and #GlobalGoals on all social media platforms.

The 42 hours peace news will also feature interviews with prominent individuals that will bring their own perspectives on how to make the world a peaceful place.

“I use this medium to appreciate and thank His Lordship Most Rev Paulinus C Ezeokafor, Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese for his fatherly support on all peaceful initiatives in the diocese and also the executive director of JDPC Awka, Rev Fr Levi Ndubuisi Ukor for his consistent efforts to make JDPC Awka a pillar of peace in the diocese,” he stated.