From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

It was a moment of relief, unwinding and material gifts for the widows and other less privileged who gathered at Ojiofor Hotel garden, Nnewi, Anambra State courtesy of a philanthropist, Prophetess Oluchi Ojukwu for the women’s 2023 annual conference, award presentation and birthday celebration.

Mummy Oluchi, as she is fondly called who is the president of Umunwanyi Igbo Amaka Global said she decided to celebrate her birthday with the widows and other privileged to show the compassion she has for them.

The Prophetess, known as the Ambassador of Peace said it is a duty that those blessed in society owed to assist the downtrodden in any way possible in appreciation of God’s blessings to them.

“I feel worried when I see those who are in need just left like that. That’s why I always identify with them in one way or the other, I mean those who are neglected and abandoned by society. They should be helped. That’s what God expects from us,” she said.

She disclosed that invitations for the multiple events were extended to people across the shores of Nigeria while others turned up from Lagos, Abuja and other cities, people from all walks of life including music artists of different classes.

Prophetess Oluchi said she made provision for more than 500 beneficiaries at the event and vowed to continue to help the widows and less privileged for the rest of her life.

Bags of rice and varieties of other food items were shared amongst the women and awards of excellence were presented to distinguished personalities for their various contributions to the development of society.

High points of the event were performances of various highlife and gospel music numbers by the artists who were at their best. There was also comedy and all manner of entertainment.

The arrival of Mummy Oluchi “electrified” the arena as her security details had a herculean task clearing the upsurge of well-wishers who struggled to share greetings with the Prophetess and also pay homage. She received a rousing welcome.

At the end of the event, every woman went home with one gift or the other, including rice.