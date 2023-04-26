From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police Mr. Echeng Echeng has presented the cheques worth N38,362,722.67 to the 16 families of deceased Police officers attached to the Command.

Echeng who presented the cheques in his office at Awka on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Usman Baba Alkali, said the gesture was an initiative of the IGP family welfare insurance scheme aimed at giving succour to the family of Police officers who died in active service.

He said that it is also aimed at spurring officers to greatness while discharging their statutory duties with the assurance that, their welfare is of paramount importance to the leadership of the Force.

The CP while thanked the Inspector-General of Police for his relentless efforts towards ensuring a good welfare package for personnel of the Force and urged the beneficiaries to use the money wisely by investing in a profitable venture that will in turn, alleviate the needs of the dependents left behind.

He noted that, in the last three months, this is the second time the Command had received similar cheques from the Inspector General of Police and it was presented to the beneficiaries.

He however assured the IGP that, Officers and men of the Command will continue to put in their best to ensure the peace, security and safety of Anambra State.

Some of the the families who spoke thanked the Inspector-General of Police and pledge to make good use of the money.