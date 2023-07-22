From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Police in Anambra State have arrested two suspected kidnappers when it smashed a notorious Kidnap gang operating in Anam axis of Anambra West LGA of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga who disclosed this in a statement said that on 18th July 2023, Police detectives were alerted to one Chukwuebuka Esulo from Ebonyi State who was seeking a buyer in Agulu, Anaocha LGA, for a black Mercedes Benz GLK SUV reg. No. BLF 746 EA whose owner had earlier been reported kidnapped in Aguleri on 26th June, 2023, and the sum of N4.5m extorted as ransom from the family before he was released.

He said that the detectives from the state command swooped on the suspect and arrested him for questioning were confessed to being a member of the kidnap gang and disclosed that he was sent from their camp to sell the car.

“On the orders of the Commissioner of Police, the case was transferred to the Anti Kidnapping Unit, Awkuzu who then went after other members of the gang leading to the arrest of one other member of the gang Ejeka Ufuo, ‘m’ 23 years, who was led to believe that the vehicle had been sold and he came out with the intent of collecting the proceeds”.

Ikenga said that efforts were ongoing to round up other members of the gang and recover their weapons.

According to PPRO the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Aderemi Adeoye commended all Personnel involved in the breakthrough and urges them to redouble their effort until the menace of kidnapping is eradicated in Anambra State.

Also, Police have arrested three members of an armed syndicate that targets Dangote Trailers plying the highways in the State.

Ikenga said that Police acting on a tip off stormed the hideout of the syndicate at Nnokwa where three suspects were arrested vandalizing two trailers loaded with cement.

He stated that vandalized head of one of the trailers was recovered while the whereabout of the other is yet to be ascertained.

“Suspects were taken into custody for interrogation. The Commissioner of Police Aderemi Adeoye has directed State CID Awka to take over the case for comprehensive investigation and prosecution of anyone indicted in the crime” he said.