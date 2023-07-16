Rescue aged woman from daughter’s molestation

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Police in Anambra State have arrested three armed robbers who snatched a tricycle from the owner at Agu-Awka at the weekend.

The armed robbery gang were intercepted at Neni in Anaocha LGA of Anambra State after they snatched the tricycle at Awka.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga in a statement said the gang was smashed following information received from the Police in Awka that the gang was fleeing towards Anaocha LGA.

He gave the names of the suspected robbers as Ebuka Madu aged 22 years of Umunze, Chinedu Godwin aged 23 years from Enugu State, and Udegbunam Chikezie aged 18 years of Neni Anambra.

Ikenga said that Police who were on patrol with the local vigilante laid an ambush for the robbers and got them apprehended.

Items recovered from the robbers include; one Baretta Pistol and one locally made Chief Revolver Pistol, twelve rounds of life, and one expended ammunition and the stolen tricycle.

The PPRO said that Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye has assured members of the Public that the confidence reposed in the Command for the maintenance of law and order and pursuit of justice shall not be taken for granted. He has directed that the suspects be arraigned in court after a diligent investigation.

However, Ikenga said Police Command Operatives attached to Abagana Division, had on Saturday rescued an aged woman being cruelly treated by a woman at Umudunu village, Abagana.

He gave the name of the suspect as Ukamaka Udeugbo aged 50 years who turned out to be her biological daughter in a video clip that went viral.

He said that suspect flogged the naked aged woman repeatedly and threw buckets of water on her mother while lying on the floor has been arrested and detained for prosecution.

Ikenga said that CP has directed the transfer of the case to State CID in the public interest and has authorized that the aged woman be handed to Commissioner for Women Affairs for adequate care by the State Government.

He said that the suspect would be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation.