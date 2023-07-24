From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The people of Ogidi Community in Idemili North local government area of Anambra State has concluded plans to establish Achebe University to immortalize late literary sage, Prof Chinua Achebe.

The traditional ruler of Ogidi Kingdom, Igwe Alex Onyido who disclosed this during the 10th year anniversary of late Prof Achebe held at Ogidi Town Hall where he moved a motion seeking the support of the community leaders who gathered at the event for university project and it was generally adopted.

Igwe Onyido said the community will provide land either by donation or purchase where the Achebe University would be sited, calling on state government led by Prof Chukwuma Soludo and we’ll meaning Nigerians to support project.

“The only way we can immortalize Achebe is to establish a university in his name because he touched many lives educationally, socially and otherwise. So the university will train more youths to be like Achebe as their role model.

“Our late illustrious son, late High Chief (Prof). Chinua Achebe, Ugonabo Ogidi, was a traditionalist, a political and social critic and above all a globally celebrated literary icon who distinguished himself from among his comtemprories.

“And as such, his legendary works of arts and literature have placed Ndigbo, Nigeria and Africa as a whole at the zenith on global scale.

“May we use this opportunity to passionately request for immortalization of Prof Achebe in line with the federal government’s promise in 2013 through ex-president Goodluck Jonathan by naming Anambra State Umeri after him, erecting his statue at Ugwunwasike roundabout and establishing a university in his name” Igwe Ogidi stated.

Governor Soludo in his remarks at the event immediately approved the erection of Achebe’s statue at Ugwunwasike roundabout and will dredge the flood site at Ogidi along old Awka road to protect lives and property.

He commended the people of Ogidi Community for organizing the 10th memorial anniversary of the late sage, saying that late Achebe deserved a better recognition and immortalization due to the fame and pride he brought to the state through his literature works.

The former commissioner for Information in the state, Mr. C.Don Adinuba in his remark described Achebe as a great man who devoted his life for the humanity, saying that he used his literature work to galvanized Ndigbo to chart a noble course of being self reliance.