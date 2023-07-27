From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Anambra State branch has conferred a merit award on the Chief Medical Director of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Associate Prof Joseph Ugboaja among other dignitaries to mark the 2023 NMA annual general meeting.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman of the association, Dr Jane Ezeonu; Secretary, Dr Ifeanaeme Frank and the local organizing Chairman, 2023 AGM, Dr Awuchie Dubem, the award presentation was to deserving and spirited individuals, whose actions had promoted the interests and ideals of the association and had brought succor to the people of Anambra State.

Felicitating with Ass. Prof. Ugboaja, the Vice Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Professor Charles Esimone on behalf of the management, staff and students of the institution, said the honour to the CMD was well deserved.

“The honour is certainly well deserved considering your dedication to clinical, academic and administrative duties at the College of Health Sciences, UNIZIK and its faculty of medicine, which you have admirably carried over to your duties as the Chief Medical Director at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, ” the VC said.

In its own goodwill message, Medical And Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria, NAUTH, Nnewi Chapter said it had been a harvest of awards to the CMD since his assumption of the leadership of the health institution from acting to substantive capacity.

The association said such awards had come from communities; town unions; Igwes-in-council; social groups; the Federal Governement (apparently referring to the recent officer of the Order Of the Niger, OON, award Ass Prof Ugboaja received from former President Muhammadu Buhari); professional associations, among others.

“It says one thing: that all and sundry has come to acknowledge your good works. No one is left in doubt or in the dark about your spectacular footprint in the sand of time in just a short while, ” the association said. It described Ugboaja as a good ambassador of MDCAN.

Other numerous felicitations with various commendations came from friends, well wishers, colleagues and staff including Prof and Mrs Robinson Ofiaeli; MLS Jackson Njoku; Dr Laz Okafor and Prof Anthony Igwegbe.

Others are Dr Ogochukwu Ezejiofor (CMAC, NAUTH); Mrs Ugochukwu Uchenna; Okechukwu Anthony; RTN Onochie Ezenwa; Prof. and Dr Basil Chukwuemeka Nwankwo; Prof Chika Ubajaka; Dr Darlington Obi; Prof Gerald Udigwe, Provost, College of Health Sciences, UNIZIK; Dr Ndukwe Chinwe and Dr Egbue Obiora; JC DIMMAK Construction Limited; Dr Odili Okoye, (DCMAC, NAUTH); Comrade Ikenna Anahalu and Comrade Charles Nwoye, Chairman and Secretary, Joint Health Sector Unions, NAUTH Chapter, respectively and Prof NJA Obiechina.

The CMD who was represented by the CMAC, Dr Ezejiofor congratulated the State NMA Chairman, Dr Ezeonu on her successful conduct of this year’s annual event with the theme: mass emigration of Doctors and other health workers: the origin, challenges and solution.

He expressed appreciation to the State NMA under the leadership of Dr Ezeonu for finding him worthy for the merit award.

The CMD said his mission and vision in NAUTH were to make it rank among the best five hospitals in Nigeria by the year 2030 through massive infrastructural development at the permanent site and installation of state-of-the-art equipment manned by professionals.

He said his administration had been well engaged in strategic human capital development and staff welfare with the resultant industrial peace at the NAUTH.

“Key enablers is partnership with key stakeholders, use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), strong corporate leadership and prudent management of resources.

“Working with my team members and all stakeholders for the past two years, we have been able to commission our permanent site to the glory of God. That’s a landmark achievement in our journey towards becoming the best hospital in the country, ” he said.

The NMA State Chairman, Dr Ezeonu had told the audience at Hilton Leisure Hotel, Awka where the event took place that the occasion brought together members of the association, stakeholders and dignitaries in the State to interface and deliberate on issues affecting health sector and ways to advance the health system and improve healthcare delivery.

She said the association had in recent years continued to record alarming increase in the number of Doctors and health workers who leave the country in droves in search of greener pastures. She described the situation as a worrisome and challenging trend which she explained had informed the theme of this year’s AGM.