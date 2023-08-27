From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Leadership of organized Labour in Anambra State has commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for the palliatives released to cushion the effects of hardship and suffering caused by the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government.

The groups, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), thanked the Governor for considering other members of the society and not government workers alone in distributing palliative.

Governor Soludo had last week announced the distribution of rice to over 300,000 households in every part of the state and the addition of N12,000 to workers’ salaries from September to December.

The organized labour in a letter signed by the Chairmen and Secretaries of the labour unions thanked Governor Soludo for his kind gesture and urged him to do more to put smiles on faces of Ndi Anambra.

“On behalf of Anambra State workforce and pensioners, we use this medium to express our profound appreciation to Mr. Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo on the twelve thousand naira (N12,000.00) per month cash award given to workers both active and retired.

“The holistic nature of your palliative which cuts across all Anambranians: the employed, unemployed, less privileged, the market people, the sick and pregnant women, school children and students, the artisans and transporters, are worthy of commendation.”

The organized labour also appreciated the governor’s recent absorption of workers of the recently closed down Anambra-owned National Light into various ministries.

“The absorption of over 70 workers of national light newspaper, is equally appreciated. Your open disposition to the organized labour and your passion to meeting up the numerous challenges of workers in the state is well appreciated.We pledge to partner with your administration to move Anambra state on the fast lane of development in all facets,” the organized labour stated.