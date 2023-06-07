From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Stakeholders and leaders in the Nimo community, Njikoka local government area, and Anambra State have restated their commitment towards the peace, progress and development of their place.

At a Town Hall Meeting convened yesterday at the village square, the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Maxi Ike Oliobi, the Owelle of Nimo, appreciated all present and thanked the organisers of the town hall meeting, describing the gathering as necessary in order to address issues that may put the peace of the town into jeopardy

Igwe Oliobi commended the indigenes of Nimo, especially those in the diaspora, for supporting and financing the Hall project at Egwe Egwe Civic Centre.

In a special way, he thanked Chief Ekenenna Okafor — Omabu (President General, Nimo Town Development Union), for his initiative and efforts towards bringing the people of the town together for a common cause.

The community leaders also disclosed that the town hall meeting was also convened in a bid to sustain the peace and tranquillity that the Nimo Community is known for and to clarify issues surrounding the ownership and sale of Owa land in the community.

The Traditional Prime Minister of the town (Onowu), Justice Godwin Ononiba (Rtd) while narrating the history and ownership of the Owa land, revealed that the said land was a communal property of the citizens of Nimo that was acquired by conquest and bequeathed to the people of Nimo more than 200 years ago to hold and farm portions of it in trust.

“Over the years, most Nimo families farmed on portions of this land and held the same in trust for the community. There was never a time the Nimo community assigned any portion of the said land to anyone”, he explained.

Also, disclosing how plotting and selling of Owa land began, a member of the community Chief Peter Afuba ( SAN), said the move to develop Owa land started during the tenure of the previous Owelle of Nimo, Igwe Okafor-Agilo.

“The community at a General Assembly meeting gave approval for the plotting and mapping of the Owa-land for development. A committee comprising representatives from all quarters of Nimo was originally set up to actualize this mandate. This initiative went moribund for some time due to a lack of funds. However, about three years ago under a new leadership, a new committee was reconstituted and given the charter to develop Owa-land.

“This committee is headed by me (Chief P. A. Afuba) and members from all quarters of Nimo. We the members of this committee carved out a portion of the Owa-land and had it renamed as Obodo-Oma. We have been working tirelessly to actualize the dreams of Ndi Nimo. This committee has consulted Nimo General Assembly at every stage of the development to date, apprising the community of what was going on and seeking approval for the next phase of the project,” Afuba explained.

He maintained that leaders of the Nimo community remained focused on serving the people to the best of their ability, adding that Nimo remained a peace loving town.

‘We intend to keep it that way under our watch,” he stated.