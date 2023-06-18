…As group passes no confidence vote on Igbokwe, calls him selfish

From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Yoruba community in Anambra State has commended the people of the state for their peaceful and accommodating nature, rating the state as the most hospitable in the country.

President-General of Yoruba community in Awka, the state capital, Alhaji Ademola Okeleye, gave the verdict during a chat with newsmen in the capital city, saying that since he came to the state over 20 years ago, his people had been enjoying a very cordial relationship with Ndi Anambra.

Okeleye said that even during the 2023 general election, his people moved about freely and also cast their votes for the candidates of their choice without any form of molestation whatsoever.

He said that unlike some other states where there were reports of violence and attacks on non-indigenes of such localities, Ndi Anambra remained very peaceful, and protected everyone irrespective of where they came from.

The PG advised people from other ethnic nationalities across the country to copy the people of Anambra State whom he described as the most hospitable people in Nigeria.

Speaking further, Okeleye appealed to Nigerians to embrace peace and unity, saying that so doing would bring more good things to the country. He also advised those fomenting troubles in the country to repent.

“I relocated from Lagos to Anambra State about 20 years ago and since then, I have never seen or experienced an Igbo man fighting a Yoruba man for whatever reason.

“Even during the election, our people were allowed to vote for the candidates of their choice,” he said.

Okeleye said that due to the hospitable nature of Anambra State, many of his people are living in various parts of the state, doing their various businesses.

He revealed that there were many Yoruba people in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Federal Polytechnic, Oko; Anambra State Civil Service and others working in various capacities.

He further revealed that the Yoruba community was planning to build a multipurpose hall in Awka and also carry out a biometric data capturing of their people in the state.