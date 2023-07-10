Men and women of timber and calibre in Anambra State graced the sendoff and welcome party for Speaker of the 8th Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, and his predecessor, Speaker of the 7th Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Dr. Uchenna Episeni Okafor, on Friday, June 7, 2023, in Awka, the state capital.

The send-off and welcome party was organized by the Anambra Metropolitan Club (AMC), a pre-eminent club of choice for business, professional, community, socio- political elite and leadership of Anambra State, to appreciate the services of the two leading legislators to Anambra State and Nigeria.

Addressing the distinguished guests, Udeze, member and founder, AMC, said that the honour and appreciation by the club, friends and well-wishers confirmed that the legislative and executive cooperation for good governance and progress of Anambra State under previous leadership of the legislature would be strengthened and sustained in the present. In the same vein, Hon. Okafor, member and founder, AMC, stated that the recognition and plaque of honour presented to him and his successor have cast a spotlight on the seamless transition and friendship which pervade the state’s legislative chamber and led to one of the most productive law-making achievements in the annals of Anambra State. He stated that Udeze, who has been a good friend and part of the legislative process for three terms, was adequately equipped to take the state to greater heights.

Presenting the plaque of honour to the current Speaker by AMC, Hon. Ernest Ezeajughi, the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Anambra State, urged the Speaker to sustain the prevailing executive-legislative rapprochement in Anambra State to enable Governor Chukwuma Soludo to achieve his vision of a liveable and prosperous homeland. In the same vein, Chief Emeka Okonkwo, Omenyi Nibo, member and founder, AMC, while presenting the plaque of honour to the Speaker Emeritus, said that the former Speaker has been a beacon of light and exemplary leadership to the youths and people of Anambra, stressing that his legacy of legislative services will always be appreciated and warmly remembered.

Earlier, former Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, member and founder, AMC, Hon. Ken Anierobi, stated that the core values of the club are: Accountability, respect for people, integrity, foresight, honesty, statesmanship and excellence. He explained that the Club membership is composed of model leaders who network, promote growth and human capital development as well as support tourism and development of Anambra State.

Toasts to Udeze and Okafor was made by member of the 4th Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Ejiofor Egwuatu, and member of the 7th Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Uzoma Eli respectively, while Managing Director of Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency, member and founder, Anambra Metropolitan Club, Mr Tony Ujubonu, earlier read their citations.

The event, which commenced with an evening cocktail at the foyer later dove-tailed into a grand party. The event had many distinguished guests in attendance. They include some principal officers and members of the 8th and 7th Anambra State House of Assembly.

In attendance were Majority Leader, Chief Ikenna Ofodeme; former Chief Whip, Rt. Hon. Chief Lawrence Ezeudu; Hon. Johnbosco Akaegbobi, Hon. Dr. Jude Akputa, Hon. Emmanuel Okpaleke, Hon. Atuchukwu Chuddy Atusel, Hon. Ifeanyi Umennajiogu, and Hon. Patrick Okafor. Other dignitaries include former Commissioner for Information and Chieftain of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Maja Umeh; MD/CEO Zara Stores, Chief Akai Egwuonwu; Chief Emeka Igwe (Afia Oma)7, Chief Sir Lawrence Anikpe (Onwa Igbariam) and Chief Emeka Nwaolisa (Eze- Ego, Otabili). Also in attendance were lthe Managing Director, Awka Capital Development Authority, Hon Ossy Onuko; Managing Director, Anambra State Road Transport Management Agency, Hon Emeka Konti Komplete Okonkwo and Chief Chido Obidiegwu.

Other members and founders of Anambra Metropolitan Club present were Chief Emeka Nwosu (Okpuzu), Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth and Innovation, and Dr. Nelson Omenugha and wife, among others.

Wrapping up the event with a vote of thanks, former MD, Anambra State Signage Agency, member and founder, AMC, Chief Jude Emecheta, thanked the guests for making the event exciting and memorable.