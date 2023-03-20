By Izunna Okafor, Onitsha

A mentally-challenged woman has delivered a baby girl in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State.

The woman, identified as Adaora, was said to have given birth to her beautiful baby over the weekend.

According to reports trending on social media, Adaora was assisted by some nurses who live around the area —the Woliwo Layout, Onitsha —where she gave birth. She was said to have given birth at about 8 pm on Saturday, while information about her childbirth was observed to have over the media space on Monday, following her expression of interest and intent to reunite with her family.

According to a concerned citizen who publicised the information on her social media handle, the mentally challenged woman said she hailed from Akaegbu Village in Akokwa, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State.

The concerned citizen, in her post, also called on people from Akokwa who may know the lady to come to Chimezie Motors, opposite Izuchukwu Transport Company, and ask of her, as she has expressed interest to reunite with her family members.

It would be recalled that another mentally challenged woman in Onitsha had also similarly delivered a baby boy just a few hours after she was rescued through the assistance of some good-spirited individuals, sometime in January 2020.