From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Forum of Labour Party (LP), House of Assembly candidates, Anambra State held its May monthly meeting in Awka, Anambra State.

At the meeting, issues concerning members of the forum, especially State sponsored petitions against LP members-elect, as well as recent issues involving the LP at the National and State levels, were deliberated and resolutions taken.

In a communique signed by twenty three members especially members-elect of the party from Constituencies in the State, the members unanimously commended and passed vote of confidence on the leadership of Barr. Julius Abure, National Working Committee and Chief Ugochukwu Emeh State Working Committee (NWC), for what they described as the transparent and smooth piloting of the party activities, before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

“We humbly plead for the continued assistance of the NWC of our great party, especially in providing necessary documents for members-elect whose victory at the polls are being challenged by the enemies of democracy in the State.

“We are optimistic that our Presidential candidate, His Excellency Mr Peter Obi and Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed would reclaim the stolen mandate through the tribunal, as well as other candidates who are also at the tribunal.

“The meddlesome interpolers led by one Mr Lamidi Apapa and Peter Okoye are unknown to the party members and the general public are advised to disregard them, as they are paid agents to cause confusion in the party.

“The only leadership of our great party remains Barr. Julius Abure-led NWC as affirmed by the court, which has vacated the restraining order issued against him.

“We, therefore, call on the meddlesome interpolers led by Mr. Lamidi Apapa to understand that the game is up and desist forthwith from causing more distractions for the party in this critical time of tremendous efforts to recover our stolen mandates.

“We warn all the mischievous elements in the Anambra State chapter of the LP who recently illegally and fraudulently convened and attended a purported State Executive Council meeting of the party, to desist from such misleading and fraudulent venture as we will spare nothing in exposing them and their criminal transactions with their known sponsors and paymasters.

“While we shall not hesitate to unleash the full weight of the law on perpetrators and their enablers should they refuse to stop, we hereby warn them of the severe consequences of impersonation. The LP in Anambra State remains one united family under the leadership of Chief Ugochukwu Emeh Nnanyelugo, ” they said.

The LP members said they aligned themselves with the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting and decisions reached at the Asaba NEC meeting of the party, on April 18, 2023, which they said they had in attendance the party’s Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Others in attendance, according to them, were representatives from the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), State Chairmen, State Secretaries, elected Federal legislators and INEC monitoring team, as the overall administrative organ of the party in accordance with Article 14(2)(B)(I) of the Labour Party Constitution 2014, as amended.

The forum reassured the leadership of the party in the State and National of unflinching support, while urging the law abiding members of the party and all its teaming supporters in the State to remain calm, strong, loyal and prayerful, as all the members support the National and State leadership of the party in their efforts to recover, according to the members, the various stolen mandates of the party, particularly, that of its Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.