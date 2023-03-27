From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A legal practitioner in Onitsha, Anambra State, Chris Ajugwe, has described the frequency with which Igbos are being attacked and their properties destroyed in Lagos during elections as sheer misplaced jealousy and transferred aggression.

He expressed grave concern that Igbos in Lagos are always at the ‘receiving end of any upheaval, whereas they constitute only one-fifth of the population of Lagos, while the people of Edo, Delta and others in the South-South geopolitical zone constitute another fifth, just as Middle-Belt and other parts of the northern states constitute a fifth and indigenous Lagosians, and Yoruba people from the South West constitute over another one-fifth, Nigerians from other parts of the country and foreigners complete the scenario’.

Ajugwe who spoke to newsmen in his law chambers in Onitsha yesterday condemned a situation where Ndigbo are always singled out for attacks particularly recent just because the majority belonged to the Obi-dient movement.

According to Ajugwe, “Attacking Ndigbo in Lagos because of their prosperity and being members of Obi-dients amounts to just missing the point because, without Ndigbo, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP would still have won Lagos with a landslide, with the votes from the people of Yoruba, Edo, Hausa, Ijaw, Ibibos, Tivs, Efiks, Igalas and other ethnic minorities and nationalities in Lagos who are Obi-dients or pro-Peter Obi.”

He recalled that before the presidential election, both the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Yoruba Afenifere, the Middle-Belt forum and Ijaw National Congress, South-South Forum and Nigerians in Diaspora, all had endorsed Peter Obi as the preferred presidential candidate.

He queried: “Why then did Tinubu surrogates single out Ndigbo for attack and destruction of their properties?

“The attack is part of enslavement of the indigenous people of Lagos by desperate non-indigenes of Lagos State like Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu who is from Osun State and his loyalists such as Babatunde Fashola and Babajide Sanwo-Olu who are not indigenes of Lagos.

“Suffice it to say that the mass Obi-dient organic movement is targeted at uprooting the old order, the politicians and emancipating the Lagosians, including Lagos aborigines from enslavement by Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his acolytes like Sanw- Olu.

“The attackers failed to understand that Lagosians from all ethnic groups living in Lagos, including the majority of the Yorubas, want to emancipate themselves and their children yet unborn from the stranglehold and enslavement, using the Obi-dient organic movement as an instrument to realise their mission,” he said.