From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The member representing Awka South 1 Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Mr Henry Mbachu, has provided free WiFi services for his constituents.

The WiFi devices would be mounted in Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Paul University, 44 village squares in Awka and Okpuno towns and 10 secondary schools in his constituency for use by the people.

At the flag off ceremony which took place at the weekend in Awka, the state capital, the lawmaker said that he was collaborating with Airtel Nigeria to provide the services to his people.

Mbachu, a member of the Labour Party (LP), said that he came up with the idea because he believed that it would help keep the youths busy and away from criminal activities.

“Basically, what we need is a distraction from the violence we have witnessed in Awka. We want to get our youths meaningfully engaged”, he said.

He said that the free network services would provide them the opportunity to earn a decent living by exploring the numerous opportunities in the internet.

The lawmaker, who lamented the growing incidences of crime in his constituency, said that the Wi-Fi project was part of the revolutions he would bring in the area to make a difference.

He stated that the youth could explore e-commerce and other business opportunities in the internet instead of engaging in nefarious activities that work against the growth of society.

Mbachu, who opined that the welfare of the people, particularly that of the youth and the widows should not be the sole responsibility of the government, said that he would reach out to influential people in his constituency to assist his efforts to offer quality representation to the people.

The lawmaker, who revealed that he had bankrolled the Wi-fi services for his constituents for a period of one year for a start, subject to renewal, assured them of quality representation; adding, however, that more human development projects would continue to come their way.

The representative of Airtel on the occasion, Mr Jerry Ani, in his speech, urged the beneficiaries, especially the youth to do genuine businesses with the WiFi network services. He also announced that Airtel would launch its 5G network in Awka next month to boost services.

The Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Youth Empowerment, Dr Nelson Omenugha, commended the lawmaker for the initiative, saying that it was in line with the governor’s agenda targeted at making the state a digital one.

Chairman of Umunnoke village, Awka, Mr Innocent Anagor, while expressing appreciation to the lawmaker on behalf of others, urged him not to relent in the good works he had started.

“You started with a good plan and the good plan will lead you to a good goal”, he said.

Recall that the lawmaker, Mbachu, took up a part-time appointment with the state’s Ministry of Education to teach physics at Igwebuike Grammar School, Awka shortly after the inauguration of the Anambra State House of Assembly in June this year.