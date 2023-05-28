…accuses head of State vigilante as mastermind

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on the governor of Anambra State,professor Charles Soludo to critically look into the rising insecurity challenge in the State in a bid to tackling it.

According to spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful, the call he said has become necessary following the wake of increased activities of criminals he alleged were sponsored by politicians in the State.

Powerful has also alleged that the Head of the States vigillante,Chikodili Anara who is the Commissioner for Homelad Security is the brain behind the challenges.

“IPOB intelligence unit gathered that Mr. Chikodili Anara, aka Igbakigba, who is coincidentally the Commissioner for Homeland Security in Anambra State, is the man responsible for the insecurity in the State.

“He created and recruited an Anambra vigilante group (AVG) to murder anybody suspected to be an IPOB member, which hasn’t yielded the desired outcome. We are monitoring his new strategy against IPOB. He will soon get what he is looking for. His vodoo powers will fail him soon.

Powerful however listing some major towns in the State,the insecurity threat is soaring said

“Among the communites that are witnessing the surge of strange faces and Fulani terrorists are: Igbariam town, Achalla town, Amanuke town, Ugbene town, Ukwulu town, Nando town , Urum town.

Others he listed and advised its security arm,the Eastern Security Network(ESN) to watch closely are Mgbakwu town, Isuana, Ocha town, Ebenebe town, Awka North Ayamelum and Oyi LGA.

Powerful added “The influx of Fulani herdsmen into these communities mentioned above is causing tensions as the villagers are warned not to go to their farms or risk being killed by the terrorists.

“Thousands of acres of farm land belonging to our communities in those areas were forcefully taken from the indigenes and sold to the Myetti Allah terrorist groups.