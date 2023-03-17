The Anambra State Health Insurance Agency (ASHIA), says prostratectomy is now included in its health package for enrollees.

Dr Simeon Onyemaechi, the Managing Director, ASHIA, said this at a quarterly meeting with healthcare providers on Friday in Awka.

Onyemaechi said that Gov. Chukwuma Soludo, charged the agency to expand the benefits of the scheme, hence, the inclusion of prostrate surgery to cater for the health of the ageing male population in the state.

“This development is in line with Gov. Soludo’s administration to achieve a Universal Health Coverage in Anambra where people will not pay out of pocket to receive adequate healthcare services.

“ASHIA is the first state health insurance scheme to include prostratectomy into its services in Nigeria.

“The scheme also covers Computed Tomography Scan, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Hormonal profile for male and female and other health services.

“You must be an enrollee of ASHIA for at least six months before you can benefit from the prostate surgery package.

“And we appeal to healthcare providers to ensure delivery of quality healthcare services to enrollees,” he said.

Onyemaechi commended some healthcare providers for supporting the agency by providing quality, affordable and accessible healthcare services to enrollees.

He also frowned at the unwholesome attitudes of some healthcare providers in the state and warned that any health facility found wanting would be sanctioned accordingly.(NAN)