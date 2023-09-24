Dr Daniel Obele has said that he was on a mission to restore peace and unity in Nawfia community, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Obele, who stated that he’s the authentic traditional ruler of the town, told the general public to ignore anyone parading himself as the monarch of the community as he remains the only one recognised by the government.

Igwe Obele was issued a certificate of recognition as traditional ruler by former Governor Willie Obiano after dethroning Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo. He was among the monarchs dethroned by Obiano after their visit to the then President of the country, Muhammadu Buhari.

Although Igwe Nwankwo had reportedly obtained a court order stopping Obele from parading as the community’s monarch, the latter also said that the order had been set aside and that he remained the constitutionally elected monarch of the town.

Obele, at a press conference in his palace, said that Nwankwo was only a regent of the community and never a traditional ruler.

He said that the latter was made the regent of the town after his father passed away. His father was the traditional ruler of the town when he was alive.

“I am the constitutionally elected Igwe of Nawfia community, and recognised by the Government of Anambra State, with a certificate of recognition.

“We’re here to address you because someone who was never elected as Igwe is trying to cause confusion in our community.

“We have sent a message to tell him to hold his peace, and every Nawfia person knows that since 2001, he was installed as a regent.

“A regent is not an Igwe, but someone holding space for an Igwe to be elected. His regency was to last for just five years, but he continued to parade himself as Igwe”, he said.

Igwe Obele called on the security agencies to beef up security in the town to ensure that there’d be no breaking down of law and order in the community.

“We are handling it and the CP, DSS and others are aware. The Njikoka Local Government chairman is aware, the president general of Nawfia is aware and all these people are behind us, and we are dealing with this.

“I have written to the state police command and the Department of State Services (DSS), to notify them of the threat.

“I am here on a reconciliation mission to ensure restoration of peace in Nawfia community”, the monarch stated.