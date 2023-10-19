From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Arrangements have been concluded for the maiden Anambra State New Yam Festival billed to hold this Saturday, October 21, at Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, the state capital.

Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, Don Onyenji, disclosed this on Thursday at a press conference in Awka where he also revealed some of the activities lined up for the event.

Onyenji revealed that the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo; traditional rulers, high profile individuals, presidents-general of communities and other important dignitaries would attend the event.

The commissioner said that the New Yam Festival would be the first organised by the state government, and that the aim was to celebrate and strengthen the age long, well known brotherly love and unity existing among Anambra people and Ndigbo in general.

“You know that Anambra has a rich cultural heritage. And when you talk about intangible cultures, you deal with ceremonies which also drive to a very large extent the culture of the people.

“Elsewhere, ceremonies speak a lot about the people’s culture. In Anambra State, it’s the same.

“There are so many festivals and cultural activities in Anambra State and across Igboland. And the new yam festival, ili ji or iwa ji as the case may be, holds sway from August to October.

“Every year, we hear about Iwa Ji here and there in all the communities and it didn’t start yesterday. It started many, many years ago.

“And so, the Government of Anambra State in pursuant to developing our cultural activities and selling them to the world so that they will become internationally recognised festivals, we are organising the first of its kind, the 2023 Ili Ji Festival.

“Mr Governor is the chief host. And the father of the day is Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Chairman, Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers and all the Igwes will be there to celebrate it.

“The town unions led by Presidents-General will be there; and of course the 21 Local Government Areas in Anambra State will be on parade and will have their positions to enjoy this age long festival.

“And of course, the import of this festival is all about love and sharing. It is a time, always, when families get together, eat, drink, discuss, chat; you know, fortify the unity and love among them.

“And in this case, it’s going to be a celebration of unity and love among the citizens of Anambra State. And we also welcome noncitizens too because, traditionally, Ndigbo are very hospitable people.

“So, we also welcome her friends, brothers who are also in Anambra State. It’s going to be an open ceremony. Everybody is just coming in to enjoy themselves. Eat the yam with us”, he said.

The commissioner added that “there will be dance groups and masquerades from various LGAs. We are also going to enjoy the local cuisines from all the LGAs in Anambra State. Each LGA is expected to attend with a package of their local cuisine. So, it’s going to be a potpourri of enjoyment and entertainment.”