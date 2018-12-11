Jeff Amechi, Onitsha

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka Alumni Association, Onitsha branch has awarded the Chike Obi medals of honour to the six school girls of Regina Pacis College, Onitsha, who emerged the champion at the World Technovation competition held at Slicicon Valley, United States of America (USA).

The medals were presented to the girls by 6-year-old Chike Obi Jnr, a pudding mathematician at the recent 25th Founders Day cum Prof Chike Obi’s inaugural memorial lecture held at Sharon hall, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha.

The event was chaired by the former Chief Justice of Anambra State and President, World Association of Jurists, Justice Peter Obidigwe while Prof. Barth Nnaji delivered the keynote address titled: ‘Harnessing mathematical advantage for business, governance and technology.”

The vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi harped on the need for massive education of the Nigeria citizenry as open sesame for revising the challenges of extreme poverty, conflicts and insecurity bedeviling the country.

Obi called on the leaders of the country to ensure that every child of school age is enrolled in the

school to start on time to groom them to be good citizen of the country and to reduce the spate of

out of school children.

READ ALSO: Total grooms 1,000 Rivers pupils in English Language

In his remarks, the President of Onitsha branch of University of Nigeria, Nsukka Alumni Association, Mr. Chris Ajugwe praised the late Prof Chike Obi, describing him as “gargantuan world phenomenon of the 20th century who placed Africa in the world map of science, technology and engineering”.

He said that Prof Obi’s originality and native ingenuity remains unrivaled and called on good spirited individuals and donors to help resuscitate Chike Obi’s Nanna Institute for Scientific Studies, Onitsha, from where the world acclaimed mathematician solved a four century old puzzle ‘Fermat’s

last theorem”.

In her remarks, the proprietress of Supreme Knowledge Schools, Lady Pat Okeke, who is a Good-will Ambassador of the association thanked the grand patron of the group, Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, Bishop on the Niger Rev. Dr. Owen Nwokolo and Rev. Fr. Francis Chiadi for their continuing moral support to the association.

She said that the golden girls and their instructor, Mrs. Onwuatuegbu deserved the Chike Obi medal for making Africa proud just like Chike Obi did decades ago, making Africa and the black race proud.