From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The federal government has condemned the attack on the staff of the United States Consulate in Lagos at Ogbaru, Anambra State.

The Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, in a statement issued in Abuja, said the Federal Government received with dismay, the sad news of the attack on the convoy of the staff of the US Consulate on Tuesday, 16th May, 2023 in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State by yet to be identified gunmen.

Omayuli also said the unfortunate incident, which led to the death of two policemen and two locally recruited staff of the Consulate is condemnable and most regrettable.

“While an investigation is ongoing to fish out the culprits and bring them to book, the Federal Government extends its sympathies and condolences to the families of the deceased as well as to the United States Consulate and Mission in Nigeria over the unfortunate incident.

“The Federal Government remains undaunted by this sad development and reiterates its commitment to the continued fight against all forms of crime and criminality in the country,” Omayuli said.