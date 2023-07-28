By Sunday Ani

The chairman of Anambra East Local Government Area, Dr Anslem Onuorah, has commended the President General of Umueri General Assembly (UGA), Amb John Chukwudi Metchie, for his exceptional leadership qualities, which has attracted numerous developmental projects and engendered peace within Umueri and its neighbours.

This was contained in a letter of recognition and commendation by Dr Onuora.

The council said it has become necessary to specifically acknowledge Metchie for the extraordinary work he is doing in Umueri. “Since your emergence as President General, Umueri General Assembly, you have engineered initiatives and strategic projects that have led to an unprecedented improvement in the lives of the people,” he said.

Listing some of the achievements of Dr Metchie, he said:

“Your Light-Up Umueri Campaign is an extraordinary initiative aimed at providing solar powered-light packages to the most disadvantaged in the community and it is highly impressive that over 102 households have already received these free solar light packages.

“You recently installed imposing signage at the Anambra International Passengers and Cargo Airport, thereby giving it a more prestigious appearance that will also help passengers and visitors identify the location of the facility.

“In your quest to foster peace among communities, you purchased and donated a Sienna bus to the Umueri- Aguleri Joint Peace Movement to help the operations of the peacekeeping personnel along the borders.

“Immediately you assumed office, you quickly initiated and personally funded the Johnny Metchie Empowerment Scheme which trained over 500 women, youths and the physically challenged in skills, like make-up artistry, soap making, fashion design, beading, and barbing among others, with the intention to equip them with means of generating income.

“You also painstakingly brought to the knowledge of the present administration the need to renovate and expand the abandoned Umueri General Hospital. This has now been upgraded with new equipment and an improved professional workforce including a new chief medical director. You also donated and mounted a detailed signpost of the hospital and its services, which was installed at the major entrance. The people are now enjoying the fully functional hospital with the added dental clinic department.

“Your community-wide installation of CCTV surveillance cameras and solar lights on many roads and strategic locations remains the first of its kind in Nigeria. This has digitalized security in the community and has made surveillance far more effective. Interestingly, this measure is now being adopted by other communities and even state governments.

“The restructuring of the security architecture of both the vigilante groups and the NHFSS by donating security gadgets, including walkie-talkies, security vehicles and erection of security towers at strategic locations, has brought about a drastic reduction in crime rate and improved peace and calm in the community.

“The provision of a 24/7 responsive security hotline and installation of street gates in certain parts has helped in restricting crime activities.

“You personally made a cash donation of millions and palliatives, including food and provision to Internally Displaced People’s (IDP) camps during the Anambra East flood disaster, and also installed solar lights to illuminate the camp at night. You also started an awareness campaign that saw more people donate cash and relief materials to this cause.

“Seeing that quality healthcare is beyond the reach of some, your leadership ensured that 14 elderly persons in the community received state insurance health cards guaranteeing that they are able to get medical attention at practically zero cost.

“To bolster education in the community, you singlehandedly paid for 93 students to write the 2022 WAEC Exams. You have also given scholarships to students in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions.

“Under your stewardship, the construction of the Ikenga new Ultra-Modern Market is progressing at a remarkable pace. The facility boasts 600 lock-up shops, access roads and drainages, toilets, a car park, a police station, etc. This is a major boost to trading and commercial activities in the community. “You also oversaw the rehabilitation of the Umueri Civic Centre, which is a key monument and generational asset of the community.”

The council chair also commended Metchie for his leadership attributes, saying, “These landmark achievements and many more in such a short period of time are clear testimonies of your desire for growth and development of Umueri. Your leadership is exemplary and it is no wonder that you are enjoying immense support from the people.

“I want to use this medium to encourage you to please keep up the good work and to assure you of our support in the pursuit of your vision for a greater Umueri and its environs.”