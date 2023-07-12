By Sunday Ani

The leadership of the Umueri General Assembly (UGA), has petitioned the Anambra State Government on the plan by some members of the community to cause breach of peace, warning that such development might retard development in the area.

The petitioners claimed there were attempts to factionalise the UGA leadership by some people.

In a letter signed by 50 leaders of the community, comprising 10 UGA executive members, and 40 others, dated July 10, 2023 and addressed to the state Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, the petitioners unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the President General of UGA, Ambassador John Metchie and his deputy, Mr. John Udenze.

They dismissed an alleged vote of no confidence passed on Metchie and his deputy and drew the attention of the Anambra State Government to the achievements recorded by the UGA leadership barely one year and three months since Metchie took over the leadership of the Assembly.

Those that signed the 35-paragraph letter include Prof. Ogugua Ikpeze; Chief Frank Ibegbunam, Chairman, Ikenga Umueri; Elder Justin Uderika Morah, Chairman, Nneyi Umueri; Chief Chuma Nweke; and Comrade Chinedu Ekweonu, among others.

Part of the petition read: “Having carefully reviewed the performance of the leadership of Umueri General Assembly (UGA) in the last one year and two months, we, the Executive and members of the Assembly hereby pass a vote of confidence on the President General, Ambassador John Metchie and his deputy, Mr. John Udenze.

“You may wish to recall that Chief Metchie became the PG of UGA following an overwhelming victory in the election that took place in March 2022, and was officially sworn into office in April the same year.

“In the last one year and two months of his administration, Umueri has witnessed unprecedented and massive physical and human development, as has never been seen in the history of the community and the UGA leadership.

“Among the areas that have experienced real revolutions are security, which Metchie has used his position as the Deputy Commander General of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) to restructure. He has also recruited many Umueri youths as members of the service, who have continued to ensure that the community is safe, all day round.

“This has also enhanced the job of the Umueri Vigilante Network which now works round the clock.

“Also, to make the job of security easier, the Vigilante Network has been provided with walkie talkies, security gadgets, admissible weapons and operational vehicles for intra and inter-community surveillance, leading to better understanding and harmonious relationship with our neighbours, especially Aguleri.

“There are also security hotlines for community members to reach operatives and UGA exco members any time of the day.

“The leadership of UGA under Chief Metchie has installed CCTV facilities covering all parts of Umueri, which has greatly enhanced security of lives and property of our people, as well as boosted commerce in the community as people from other parts of the state and Nigeria can now come to Umueri to live and do business.

“The Vigilance team is now having improved and better working relationship with the Police and other security agencies in the state.

“In the area of healthcare, Chief Metchie’s administration has attracted the attention of the state government like never before, which led to the rehabilitation and renovation of the Umueri General hospital, deployment of Chief Medical Director, doctors, nurses and other medical personnel to the facility.

“The state Government also inaugurated Dental Clinic at the hospital and deployed a specialist in that field to take charge of the clinic.

“The UGA administration has constructed the Ikenga New Ultramodern Market, which consists of 600 units of lock-up shops, industrial borehole system for potable water, expansive parking lot, police station post, multi-purpose meeting halls, modern public toilet facilities, fire service station, access roads and drainage system. The project promises to be a major boost to trade and commerce in Umueri

“Metchie initiated the health insurance card for the 14 elders because health is wealth. The cost of quality healthcare and medicine is quite expensive and almost inaccessible by the less privileged, which informed the desire of the administration to help the aged in the community.

“Under Metchie as Umueri PG, there has been lots of road constructions across villages in the community, including Rest House to Obinette Umueri, to Technical School, to Ezi Owelle, down to Stella Marris School, Ugume Umueri. These are important routes that weren’t motorable in the past. The construction of these local roads has helped to create alternative routes to Umueri.

“During the 2022 national flooding that affected many states, Umueri community was one of the most focused areas because of the frantic efforts of the PG who made calls to the state government and international community. The wide publicity generated by his outcry attracted needed intervention, including the physical presence of the state government led by the wife of our Governor and international organizations. The PG and his team also made donations of humanitarian relief resources and palliatives in their drive to alleviate the sufferings of the victims as well as a means of restoring hope. They also gave out cash donation of N1m. As a result of the PG’s letter to individuals, NGOs, churches, and humanitarian relief organizations, there were positive responses, the reason why life was made a bit easier for victims as relief materials poured into the IDP camp including food, bedding materials, medicine, women care materials, blankets, toiletries and many others.

“The PG has continued to put Umueri on world map through his numerous, self-sponsored media campaigns using television, radio and social media, including calls for global intervention on Umueri erosion, among others.

“The PG and his team also initiated the non indigenous ID card project for visitors and non indigenes living in the community. The project enables the leadership through the Vigilante, to identify and keep track of non-indigenes within Umueri with a view to strengthening the measures for safety and security.

“As part of community mobilisation and hospitality meant to foster unity and oneness, members of the Umueri community were supported to gather at the palace of HRM Igwe Benneth Emeka (Oke-Ebo II) to celebrate the Sixth Ovala Festival on Saturday, February 11, 2023, which was a unique and memorable day.

“Chief Metchie’s administration has initiated and installed solar powered street lighting system in Umueri, which also provides light in the IDP camp for victims of the flooding.

“Apart from duty call, Metchie has, through the Johnny Metchie Foundation and Youth Empowerment Sponsorship, paid school fees and other materials needed for the daughter of the women leader, Ijali Ofodile to enroll in school.

“Only recently, Metchie launched a personal initiative called Light Up Umueri in which 150 households in the community were provided with solar powered light, a gesture that provoked wild jubilation across villages.

“Perhaps, Metchie’s greatest achievement as PG is the transparency and openness with which he handles the finances of UGA.

“Within one year in office, Chief Metchie has submitted financial records two times for public scrutiny, even though we all know that his leadership of UGA is just a sort of charity work for him as most of the achievements recorded are funded from his private purse for the overall wellbeing of the Umueri people.

“Due to various interventions of the Metchie-led administration, the attention of the Federal Government and international community have been drawn to Umueri, the reason there was global attention in the community during the 2022 flooding across Nigeria, when the United Nations, Red Cross and UNESCO, among others visited Umueri to help in mitigating the impact of the flooding.

“At no time in the past had the Anambra State government shown interest in Umueri than in the administration of Metchie, his deputy and entire executive.

“To buttress this, the Prof. Chukwuma Soludo led Anambra State Government sent a rapid response team to Umueri, led by Her Excellency, Mrs. Nonye Soludo during the 2022 flooding. Her Excellency’s emergency response team came along with some international agencies and made donations, including drugs, food and toiletries, among others. The government also quickly set up IDPs, evacuated affected persons, among other interventions, in response to the call by Chief Metchie, on behalf of UGA executive.

“It is a thing of pride to all sons and daughters of Umueri that our illustrious son and President General emerged as the Prime Minister of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) less than one year of his inauguration as the PG of Umueri.

” For his unmatchable track record of achievements, Dr. Metchie has received numerous titles, honours and investitures from Umueri and other town in Anambra, other parts of Nigeria and internationally, including the African Director, International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA). He has also bagged an honorary degree from an American University while many churches have honoured him with medals of service.

“It is a well known fact that in every human governance, there are envious people who would deliberately close their eyes and minds to anything positive, but would rather be in bed with pull down syndrome agents.

“We, therefore, urge all stakeholders, including Anambra State Government and security agencies to always ignore the shenanigans of these mischief makers as we look forward to a greater and better Umueri under the leadership of Chief Metchie, the PG of Umueri General Assembly and his deputy, Mr. John Udenze.”