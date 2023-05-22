From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Following misgivings in some quarters over current developments in the town, the Nimo Town Development Union (NTDU) in Anambra State is to hold a town hall meeting on Saturday, May 27, in order to not only set the records straight but to enlighten all Nimo citizens on the developments in the part of Owa Land, now called Obodo Oma Estate.

Making this known in an interview with journalists yesterday in Awka, President General of NTDU, Chief Ekenenna Okafor-Omabu, accompanied by the Secretary General of NTDU, Ogbuefi Patrick Egbakpalu, said the meeting, which would take place at Egwegwe Square by 10 am of the said day, would be open to every Nimo indigene.

It will be recalled that a group of people under the aegis of Nimo Leaders of Thought, had embarked on a protest in the town recently against what they termed the sale of communal land in Owa.

But while their protest had been described by some Nimo citizens as ill-advised, as the decision to develop Owa Land was taken at the highest decision-making organ of the town, the leadership of the town, according to Okafor-Omabu, had decided to toe the path of peace by convening the town hall meeting where questions would be entertained and grey areas ironed out.

‘The meeting, which we call Mkpakolita Uka Ndi Nimo Nine, will have as its main agenda, the discussion of facts and figures concerning the Obodo Oma Estate development and the status of some other Nimo frontier lands.

‘There will be a very detailed presentation by those who have facts about all aspects of Obodo Oma Estate and there will be questions and answers during the interactive session,’ the President General elucidated.

He said that questionnaires would be used by ushers to capture questions and record all suggestions; even as he disclosed that the town hall meeting would be preceded by a free bus tour to the Obodo Oma Estate development site.

‘The feedback and suggestions made at the town hall meeting will be presented at the General Assembly Meeting later in the year,’ Okafor-Omabu stated, further noting that it was expected that the town hall meeting would be used to clear all unclarified assumptions.

Daily Sun gathered that the planned town hall meeting has been hailed by many well-meaning citizens of the town who described the decision of the town union leadership to hold the meeting as an act of statesmanship.