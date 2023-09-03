From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Akabo Obiofia community in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State has celebrated its 2023 new yam festival with the declaration that they were under a threat of extinction following erosion menace that has continued to plague them for over two decades.

President-General of Akabo Development Union, Nnewichi, Hon Afam Agina, disclosed this during the 2023 new yam festival in the area. He said his administration had spent so much within its powers to stop the erosion to no avail.

The PG told our Correspondent that the community could not raise the amount of money which could be enough to fix the problem. He, therefore, called on the Anambra State government and other relevant authorities to come to their rescue.

In his administration, Hon Agina said his agenda of providing electricity to the community had been sixty percent completed with solar energy.

He said they were using the festival to showcase the cultural heritage of Akabo people.

In his speech, the Obi, Chief Onyejuluwa said that every Igboman should be mindful of his cultural heritage, to know his background. We celebrate this one in a big way and our Obi, Chief Onyeka Onyejuluwa, the Obi of Obiofia is here present hosting the event.

“Nnewi has done its own generally and every quarter does its own separately. We are happy to harvest what we cultivated. We should continue to promote our culture. We should not allow it to be overtaken by Western culture. We should endeavour to encourage our people to plant during the planting season and harvest as we do now,” he said.

On dress code, the traditional ruler said it was an aberration for men to put on attires meant for ladies and vice versa. He said that those men who wear earrings and plait their hair must either be comedians or something is wrong with them.