From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The leadership of Nimo community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State has described some people who protested against them in Awka, the state capital, last Wednesday as “hired protesters” who were recruited by some persons to embarrass the community.

Some women had staged a protest on the said day in front of Government House, alleging land grabbing and high-handedness by their leaders.

But in a statement on Thursday, the National Publicity Secretary of Nimo Town Development Union (NTDU), Sir Clems Ezedinachi, said that the allegations levelled against the town’s leadership by the protesters were baseless.

He said that they were hired by a few persons working against the progress of the community and that the majority of the protesters were not from the town.

The statement reads: “The attention of Nimo Town Development Union (NTDU) has been drawn to the protest last Wednesday at Government House, Awka, by a few disgruntled elements from the town alleging high handedness by the leadership of the town and sale of community land.

“We wish to let it be known that those behind the protest are a few elements in the town who are disappointed that the administration of Nimo affairs is no longer business as usual. It is a known fact in our society that anyone stopped from using a source to milk the commonwealth usually fights back.

“We wish to state that nothing happens in Nimo without it being discussed and approved by the apex decision-making body of the town known as Nimo General Assembly. Attendance of the meeting is open to every Nimo person and decisions take there are binding on all.

“But what we have today is a situation where a few elements who never attend meetings have recruited some ignorant youths to cause confusion in the town while clandestinely pushing their private and nefarious agenda. Thus they are today trying to bring back the hands of the clock by stopping development in the town and thus making a nuisance of themselves.

“We wish to put it on record that our traditional ruler has no involvement in the sale of any land. The Anambra State Law has clearly stipulated the duties of the palace and the town union and so has it been in Nimo.

“The Nimo General Assembly approved the plotting and selling of portions of Owa Land years ago which is being implemented now and headed by a committee of competent individuals.

“Monies realized from the sales are to be channelled into developing the town, of which the ongoing Civic Centre is the first beneficiary. But these disgruntled elements would rather want a communal land to be shared individually for them to probably use the proceeds to fund their passions.

“It is a fact that youth restiveness is now the norm in many communities where they have become a law unto themselves and dictating to people who build houses how much to pay them. This is injurious to the government’s clarion call for people to return home and develop the state.

“The minutes of the Nimo General Assembly authorizing the sale and development of Owa Land are available for anyone to see and precede the current traditional ruler who is not even up to five years on the throne.

“Therefore, any allusions to him selling the land are mischievous. There is no crisis in Nimo and not a single life has been lost due to any imaginary crisis being peddled by these mischievous elements.

“We therefore once more apologize to the state government for the continued embarrassment caused it by these pernicious elements who are part of the problems being experienced in many communities.

“We advise these youths to venture into fruitful endeavours and especially key into the state government’s laudable One Youth, Two Skills Programme, rather than looking for quick fixes.

“Nimo Community has also weighed in on providing interested youths with useful skills. But we understand that no matter what anyone does there still will be those averse to honest work.

“Lastly, it should be noted that 90 per cent of the protesters are not indigenous people of Nimo, they were all bought by those people who never wished Nimo well. The good people of Nimo are solidly behind their elected leadership.”