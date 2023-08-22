From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The leadership of Nimo community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State has apologised to the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, over what it tagged an embarrassing protest by some youths of the community.

The young people had on Thursday, August 17 this year staged a protest in front of the state House of Assembly in Awka, calling for the resignation of the town’s traditional ruler, Igwe Maxi Ike Oliobi, and removal of the Local Government Transition Committee Chairman, Clem Aguiyi; as well as the President General of Nimo Town Development Union (NTDU), Chief Ekenenna Okafor-Omabu.

National Publicity Secretary of NTDU, Sir Clems Ezedinachi, in a statement made available to newsmen, said that the people of Nimo community were solidly behind their monarch, Owelle of Nimo, and the PG and would continue to support the efforts they’re making to move the town forward.

Ezedinachi, in the statement, condemned the conduct of the youth group which he said was inimical to the growth and development of the town; urging them, however, to toe the line of peace for a greater tomorrow.

He apologised to the state government on behalf of the town for what it called the embarrassment caused by the young people.

The community reassured the state government of its continued support, even as it also apologised to the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) President and the Transition Committee Chairman of the LGA.

The town called on the general public to discountenance the actions of the youths.