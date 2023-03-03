From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for Anambra Central Senatorial District in the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections, Princess Helen Mbakwe, has congratulated Chief Victor Umeh for emerging victorious at the poll.

Umeh, who contested on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), defeated other candidates including Senator Uche Ekwunife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who currently represents the zone at the Red Chamber.

Mbakwe, at a press conference held at the state secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Godwin Ezeemo International Press Centre, Awka, wished Umeh well.

This is even as she said that she was talking with her lawyers on the possibility of going to court to demand for the cancellation of the senatorial elections.

According to Mbakwe, the NNPP’s logo on the ballot papers issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was not clear as it should; and that, she said, contributed to her electoral misfortune.

“I want to congratulate Senator Victor Umeh for emerging victorious. And I wish him well as he works for the interest of our people in all circumstances and situations at the Red Chamber

“To me and the other candidates, I most sincerely commend the spirit of sportsmanship we exhibited throughout the contest untill a winner was announced. Always, let brotherly love rule.

“Secondly, I want to most especially thank our Governor, His Excellency, Professor Chukwuma Soludo for providing the calm violence free environment for this 2023 Presidential Election.

“Thirdly, I want to thank my people from Anambra Central Senatorial zone, God bless you all for me. I appreciate your democratic spirit to participate in this 2023 Elections. You braved it and you excised your franchise.

“Again, my utmost love and appreciation to all those who voted for me, especially my Abatete people for their block votes, despite the short period that I joined the race to campaign. I am glad to have pulled the number of votes I did, notwithstanding the challenges of my party’s logo identification experienced by those who voted and those who intended to vote for me. Our logo was blurred or practically nonexistent on the ballot papers, thereby confusing my voters.

“Let me in the strongest terms condemn the poor handling of the printing of my party’s logo on the ballot papers by INEC thereby frustrating my ambition and the bright chances I had to contribute to a better Nigeria.

“We all know the details of the logo of NNPP, which is “Basket of Fruits” and the party name NNPP whereas INEC presented nothing that looked like basket of fruits nor did INEC present the acronym NNPP on the ballot paper.

“The INEC ballot paper NNPP’s logo confused many of my supporters and they voted any party (LP / YPP).

“In the parts of Anambra Central where I have strong supporters like in Idemili North and South, INEC officials never showed up till noon and thereabouts. This too, disenfranchised many early birds who had trooped out to vote for me

“I am still ready to serve my people because I believe strongly in the principles of the rule of law, equity, equality, fairness and justice, hence my desire to serve my senatorial zone. My patrotism is unflinching and my zeal to contribute to repairing my country is still alive and burning.

“Concerning NNPP’s logo that was blurred and practically nonexistent on the ballot papers and the part played by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), I’m talking with my lawyers as I’ll be moving for a cancellation of the senatorial elections as I was completely left out of the voting processes after having campaigned vigorously.

“I pray our people and supporters of NNPP as well as Nigerians to be calm while the leaders of our great party NNPP chart a course for us as regards the errors pepetuated by INEC against our party NNPP.

“As I conclude, I thank the media in Nigeria for living upto expectations before, during and after the Presidential elections as they work to keep within the dictates and norms of journalism and as members of the fourth estate”, she said.