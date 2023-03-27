From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

An Nnewi-based businessman, Emmanuel Adams, has criticised Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State for pushing for a law that would make Presidents-General of town unions the fourth tier of government in the state.

In an interview, Adams questioned the need for another tier of government and suggested that the existing third tier, the local government system, be activated instead.

Adams argued that activating the third tier would allow for elected council members and ward counselors to be empowered in administration, as promised by the governor. He also pointed out that former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, had tried a similar approach during his administration, with disastrous results.

“Infact, Rochas Okorocha’s model was well thought out. It was elective, with the traditional rulers as permanent members. It actually followed the community administrative pattern of governance and adjudication. He wanted to give it political colouration and that ended up being a huge avenue for wasting of resources,” Adams said.

Adams also raised concerns about the cost of creating another tier of government, with over 200 Presidents-General in the state. He suggested that if the governor wanted to get closer to the people, he should activate the third tier, hold local government elections, and empower councilors.

“If he still wants his town union Presidents-General to be the fifth tier, they can become the Mayors,” he added.

Adams also questioned the government’s ability to ensure due process in the election of Presidents-General and how this new tier of government would be funded, considering the state budget is already underfunded and funds are being borrowed to execute the current budget.

He stressed the need for accountability and cautioned against setting up another tier of government that would be funded by the state, calling it counterproductive.

