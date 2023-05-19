•Confirm 9 killed

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police Mr. Echeng E. Echeng, has said the combined security team have arrested two people in connection with the attack and killings of a team of officials from the Lagos Consulate of the United States of America and their police escorts at Ossamala road in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

Echeng, while briefing newsmen on the incident at the police headquarters, Awka, said troops of the Nigerian Army as well as the Nigerian Navy raided a camp in Ugwuaneocha community of Ogbaru LGA, which was suspected to be the hideout of the assailants, but discovered that it had been deserted, but two people were arrested and helping police in their investigation.

He said the criminal camp was razed down by the joint security team and the remains of the deceased persons were recovered and deposited in a morgue, while the state police command and other security agencies are working round-the-clock, in concert with the government of Anambra State, to find and rescue the missing officials.

“Yesterday, joint security forces, comprising police tactical teams from the command and troops of the Nigerian Army, as well as the Nigerian Navy raided a camp in Ugwuaneocha community of Ogbaru LGA, which was suspected to be the hideout of the assailants, but discovered that it had been deserted. Two people of interest were arrested and they are currently assisting the police in the investigation. The criminal camp was razed down by the joint security team.

Meanwhile, the state police Spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, has revealed that nine people lost their lives in Tuesday’s attack. Ikenga, who made the disclosure in a statement in Awka, yesterday, said the command received information on the incident through an official of the US consulate.

The statement said the attack took place along Atani/Osamela road in Ogbaru LGA by suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN)/Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB). However, the command disclosed that upon arrival at the scene of the incident, the joint security team sighted and engaged the assailants in a shoot-out, but they escaped through a nearby forest.

Ikenga said the Command continued their search jointly with security forces, including police tactical teams from the command and troops of the Nigerian Army as well as the Nigerian Navy. The PPRO said they raided a camp in Ugwuaneocha community of Ogbaru LGA, which was suspected to be the hideout of the assailants, but discovered that it had been deserted.

The Command listed the following people as the fallen heroes of the US consulate: Jefferson Obayuwane (RTD DSS personnel); Sunday Prince Ubong; Ekene Nweke; Hassan Etila; Avwuvie Kaye; Monday Bukar. A. Kabuki – (Police); Emmanuel Lukpata – (Police); Friday Morgan -(Police), and Adamu Andrew – (Police).

The PPRO said the remains of the deceased have all been recovered and deposited in a morgue. He said the state police command and other security agencies are working round-the-clock, in concert with the government of Anambra State, to find and rescue the missing officials. Ikenga urged members of the public to support its effort to get the identities and locations of the culprits, through provision of quality information.

The commissioner condoled with the families and friends of the deceased. He extended his condolences to the USA Consulate over the tragic incident and assured that efforts would be deployed to track down the perpetrators of the heinous crimes and bring them to justice.

The remains of the deceased have all been recovered and deposited in a morgue, while the state police command and other security agencies are working round-the-clock, in concert with the government of Anambra State, to find and rescue the missing officials.