As Gov Soludo denies spending N3.5 billion on vote buying

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The governing All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State has won 17 seats out of 30 seats of the state House of Assembly election conducted on Saturday, March 18, across the state.

According to the results declared by INEC, APGA won 17 seats, Labour Party (LP) won 8 seats, Young Progressive Party (YPP) won 3 seats while Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won two seats, making the APGA win the highest seats in the Assembly.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has meanwhile denied allegations that he spent N3.5 billion in vote buying during the House election.

Reacting to the claims by a rights group, the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety), the press aide to the Governor, Mr Christian Aburime, in a statement, described the allegation as baseless, mischievous, illogical and misleading.

According to Aburime “Governor Soludo does not need to buy votes to win the assembly election. He is a democrat who enjoys the overwhelming support of the good people of Anambra State.

“The bogus claims by the author(s) are figments of their imagination and should be disregarded by Ndi Anambra and the general public.

“The attention of the Government of Anambra State has been drawn to a false publication being peddled in some sections of the media bordering on the spending of billions on vote buying.

“The Satanic report alleging that Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo-led administration spent a whooping N3.5 billion to execute the State House of Assembly election is not only untrue but highly despicable and illogical.

“The allegation is further baseless against the background that it is coming at a time of acute shortage of cash due to the Federal Government Naira Redesign Policy which sadly exposes the devilish intentions of the writer(s).

” Anambra people are advised to disregard the non-existent International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law (Intersociety) who made the said allegations. The people behind this organisation have been known to be serial blackmailers over the years who do not serve any useful purpose to society,” Aburime stated.