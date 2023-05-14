….Set up disciplinary committee

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State said it will sanction some members who played anti-party during the last general election against the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The party consequently, had set up a Standing Disciplinary Committee that will try all known anti party activities against the party during the general elections.

The State chairman of the party Chief Basil Ejidike stated this, during a stakeholders meeting of the party in Awka, saying there will be reward for party members who worked hard, and also punishment for those who sabotage it. He said a committee will be set up to appropriately try and sanction those who sabotage the party.

“The party frowned at the attitude of many party executives at the various levels alongside agents, who abdicated from their responsibilities at critical moment of the elections. I assure you that they must not go unpunished.

“On a positive note, the party acknowledges the efforts of those stakeholders, who stood with the party and labored for the minimal successes recorded at the last elections. The Party also commends our candidates who contested for various positions. We truly admire their zeal and determination in the face of daunting challenges, and pledge to reward and carry them along.

“It is common knowledge that most of our stakeholders and members lack the required commitment and sincerity that is a characteristic of good party men and women. This has adversely affected our party in no mean way, here in Anambra.

“Some of our leaders are culpable in this regard. These unfortunate actions of some of these leaders and stakeholders have entrenched party disloyalty and indiscipline in our chapter. The bad examples set by these disloyal leaders implicitly affect the psyche, actions and activities of most party members, hence entrenching anti-party feelings and sentiments.

“This is the singular reason the party hasn’t made substantial impact in the state. We must bear in mind that ours is a party with great ideology, objectives, policies and programme, and must be respected by members and leaders.

“We must therefore take stringent measures to save our Party from extinction. Moving forward, the Party has resolved, in line with Article 21.3 of our constitution, to set up a Standing Disciplinary Committee that will try all known actions and anti-Party activities perpetuated against the party in the state,”

“We use this opportunity to appeal to the incoming president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a true party man to consult the party in the State in all appointments for Anambra State to make them committed to the affairs of the party and insist that non APC members shall not be given any Federal appointment as slot of Anambra state. This measure will help us to rebuild the party” Ejidike appealed