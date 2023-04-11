From Kenneth Udeh

Senator representing Anambra Central Uche Ekwunife has refuted reports that her political ambitions were being sponsored by Chris Uba, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State.

An online news medium had reported that Chief Chris Uba has been the one behind the political success and ventures of the Anambra Central senator beginning from when she became a member of the House of Representatives up until her election into the Nigerian Senate in 2015 including her 2023 reelection bid.

But reacting on Tuesday in Awka via a press release through her Media Assistant, Kingsley Ubani, the PDP senator absolved herself from the report describing it as false and malicious.

Kingsley held that Ekwunife’s political sojourn is driven by divine intervention, hard work and diligence in public service, according to him Ekwunife’s electoral victories have always been due to the popular mandate given to her by the people.

Her elections into the House of Representatives and Senate Ekwunife were never influenced by Chief Uba, Kingsley noted. Urging the public to disregard the report stating that the senator’s electoral victories are alluded to as products of prayers, hardwork and diligent service to the people.

Ekwunife debunked the report.

“Our attention has been drawn to a trending article written by faceless political opportunists, purporting that Senator Uche Ekwunife was sponsored to the Senate by Chief Chris Uba,” Ubani stated.

“The purveyors of the concocted statement in their ignorant display of poor knowledge of political history failed to explain the connection between their mischievous statement and Senator Ekwunife’s divinely propelled and people-driven rise in politics and governance.

“It is however important to note that Senator Ekwunife’s elections into the House of Representatives and Senate were never influenced by Chief Uba. Her electoral victories are a product of prayers, hardwork and diligent service to the people.

“Moreover, during the time of Chief Chris Uba’s stated political dominance, Senator Ekwunife was yet to announce herself into politics. Amazon was blazing the trail in the banking sector and serving out her tenure as Head, Public Sector of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), one of the leading commercial banks in the country.

“We advise these elements who consider lies, blackmail, propaganda and slander as their gateway to political stardom to focus on achieving their pipe political dream and desist from dragging Senator Ekwunife into their endless loop of political perplexity.”